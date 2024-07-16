Our cleaning expert’s top picks for Amazon Prime Day

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rejoice! Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and we’re ready to *add to cart* with the best deals on everything home, cleaning and organization. Don’t know where to start? We’ve got you covered, with seven discounted items you’re sure to love handpicked by our trusted cleaning expert Melissa Maker.

Bear Steamer for Clothes, 1300W Handheld Clothes Steamer This steamer is great for traveling and for home. It’s light and compact and has a 9-ft. cord. It heats up quickly and can be used for both vertical and horizontal steaming of clothing and fabrics. It also has a little spot to add essential oils to make your steam scented. What a great way to refresh clothes! $33.98 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Story continues below advertisement

BaliChun Queen Mattress Pad Cooling Mattress Topper Cot Home If you don’t have a mattress protector, this is the time to get one. I talk about the importance of having one often; not only does it preserve and prolong the life of your mattress, but it also keeps liquids, dust mites, body oils, dead skin cells, and odors out. I like this one because it’s not only a mattress protector but also a mattress topper, so it adds some extra cozy padding and cooling properties. As someone who is always cold but runs like a furnace when I sleep, I can tell you that something like this is absolutely perfect. $46.92 on Amazon (was $59)

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Household electronics are one of the more popular purchases on Prime Day, so I wanted to shout out to everyone’s favorite kind of robot – the one that cleans! This one vacuums and mops, giving that one-two cleaning punch we all dream of. There are several on deal for Prime Day, but I like this one because of its terrific ratings as well as its price point as compared to competing brands. What’s cool about the Eufy x10 is self-washing, self-drying, self-emptying, and self-refilling. It has a docking station you maintain, but otherwise, this little thing takes care of itself. It uses AI to detect and avoid over 100 known obstacles and lets you map where you want it to go and when using the app. It’s great for homes with and without pets. $764.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

Our Place 26.7 cm Ceramic Nonstick Skillet Pan What the heck is a frying pan doing in a cleaning segment? I’ll tell you – this is the easiest pan to clean because of its toxin-free nonstick coating! I love it when a great brand goes on sale on Prime Day. Our Place has swept the internet and become famous for its 10 in 1 cookware. It’s constructed from 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum and features a Thermakind ceramic nonstick coating that is free from PFAS, PTFEs, PFOAs, lead, and cadmium. I know all of us want to make cooking easier and CLEAN UP easier. This is such a great pan for both; cleanup is such a breeze. It’s heat-safe and can go in the oven; comes with a steamer basket, spatula, and more for 10 different ways to use it. It works on all cooktops including induction. $145 on Amazon (was $200)

Story continues below advertisement

Boacay Large Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag I have been using one of these for years when I travel, and it’s one of my favorite Amazon finds. This is a great way to stay clean and organized when you travel because it allows you to separate and organize your toiletries, has elastic bands to keep things in place, and what I love most is that it hangs, so you can hang it off a door hook or towel bar when traveling. It folds up and zips up easily and makes traveling with tons of products and makeup so much easier. This is a large size; you can also order it in medium. $38.49 on Amazon (was $49.95)

Greenworks 16-inch Cordless Lawn Mower We can’t just limit clean ups to indoors when it comes to Prime Day. Maintaining our outdoor spaces is equally as important, and that’s why this Greenworks Cordless Lawn Mower is such a great buy. It offers up 60 minutes of powerful runtime, it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver, folds down for easy storage, and has rear bagging and mulching capabilities. $359.99 on Amazon (was $449)

Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner Here’s a product I use every month–an Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner tablet! These are the *easiest* way to maintain your washing machines and ensure your clothes continue to come out clean and fresh after a wash. Simply add a tablet to an empty drum, set the tub clean cycle, and walk away. Your machine will do the rest of the work for you. This helps to break down odours, bacteria and detergent build up. $17.1 on Amazon (was $20.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Melissa Maker is a cleaning expert, author, and host of the Clean My Space channel on YouTube with over 2.1 million subscribers. Her tips and videos are seen worldwide and she helps people like her find faster, easier and better ways to clean in the least amount of time.