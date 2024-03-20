Get ready for camping season with Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Don’t wait for May Two-Four. Now is the time to reserve your campgrounds! Canada arguably offers the richest range of landscapes and camp sites for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy. We also have a wide variety of camping styles and preferences. Your camping persona determines what supplies you need and where you camp.

Whether you are a tent, trailer, or cabin camper—driving up to your campsite or portaging to it—it’s time to take stock of your gear.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is filled with some great outdoor deals. These are the ones that caught my eye. There is something on this list for everyone, from the casual camper to the off-the-grid explorers.

My 3 favourite things on this list

LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lanterns Never be without light. This solar-powered LED lantern is compact and portable. It even floats on water. For all campers and conditions, it was originally designed for earthquake survivors in Haiti. Good to know: lasts between 10-24 hours on a single charge. Can also be charged by USB. $31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Portable Air Pump with Camping Lantern This tiny and mighty dual purpose and portable tool is the number one best seller in the ‘Camping Air Pumps’ category. It’s USB-C charged and magnetic, so it can attach to your car. Good to know: If you are concerned about sound, one reviewer remarked that when used as a pump, it sounds like a small hair dryer. $43.19 on Amazon (was $53.99)

Pelican Waterproof Dry Bag Keep your valuables safe from weather, no matter what conditions you confront. This durable dry bag is heavy-duty but also lightweight. Good to know: You can sling this bag over your shoulder using a removable strap or attach carabiner clips to the integrated loops on the side of the bag secure this bag elsewhere. $23.99 on Amazon (was $32.79)

Tents & Sleeping Bags

Coleman Sundome 3-Person Tent This tent is constructed with a patented welded floor and inverted seams as part of a Weathertec system to keep water out. Though, I’d still lay down a tarp below your tent. Good to know: There is an e-port built into the tent to make it easy to run an extension cord into your tent. $89.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)

Naturehike Backpacking Tent 2-person, 4-Seasons Amazon’s best-selling dome tent, the upgraded Cloud, is for the adventurous backpacking types. It weighs only 4lbs and can be set up in 2 minutes. It’s also rain proof, windproof, and snow proof. Good to know: According to reviewers, it’s a snug fit for two. So, choose someone you don’t mind getting cozy with to be your tentmate. $159 on Amazon (was $199)

8-Person Tent This tent is about the size of a micro-hotel room. It also boasts a front porch with scenic views. Delightful! More importantly, its specially designed angled windows keep the rain out even when they’re open. Good to know: You can fit 3 queen-sized airbeds inside. At its centre, the tent is 6 feet. $174.94 on Amazon (was $243.32)

Envelope Sleeping Bag This lightweight waterproof sleeping bag has a weather rating of 0C to 25C. Its product description says it’s 3-4 seasons, but I would say that it comfortably covers late spring to early fall in Canada. Good to know: There is a neck warmer and an inner pocket built into the interior of this sleeping bag. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Gear

Pelican Tie-Down Loops For water-bound adventures, these tie-down loops will secure your kayak, canoe, surfboard or paddleboard to your car. Good to know: Reviewers love these helpful straps. They’re easy to use and are noted to be a good length compared to other brands. $7.99 on Amazon (was $12.74)

Coleman Packaway Kitchen Level up your campsite with this super popular aluminum kitchen. It is durable and easy to set up and fold to fit in a compact case for storage and transportation. Good to know: It fits most Coleman stoves and coolers. $128.99 on Amazon (was $171.99)

Portable Solar Panel Powerstation Going off-the-grid this season? Consider this portable solar panel power station. It includes USB outlets and can be safely carried in its water-resistant case. God to know: It is ideal for short trips. Or, a good backup for an unexpected power outage. $292 on Amazon (was $389.99)

Trekking Poles For the explorer who likes to leave the campsite and hike trails of all difficulties, this pair of trekking poles will push you further. They’re easy to transport and comfortable to use—they’re made from aircraft-grade aluminum and features moisture-wicking cork handles. Good to know: This pair is adjustable; they can be used by kids and adults. $48.95 on Amazon (was $65.99)

Waterproof Action Camera If you are concerned about exposing your camera to the elements, this sturdy, all-weather-ready action camera is an excellent value for budding adventure videographers and photographers. Specs: 4K, wide-angle, 2.2 f. Good to know: Technically, it can be used as a webcam too, but please refrain from any conference calls in the great outdoors. $76.49 on Amazon (was $109.99)

