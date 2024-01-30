Menu

The Curator

10 things you need for your new puppy

By Mollie Brown The Curator Team
Posted January 30, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Labrador puppy eating from a pet dish, - 7 weeks old View image in full screen
From essential training aids to nutritious treats, our curated list guarantees your shopping cart is packed with must-have puppy products. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Embarking on the adventure of puppy parenthood? From training aids to nutritious treats, our curated list ensures your shopping cart is stocked with must-have products that will make the early days of puppyhood a breeze.

 

Amazon Basics Dog and Puppy Pads
These leakproof 5-layer pee pads keep floors safe from damage and are ideal for potty training. With 4.5 stars and over 200,000 ratings, the super absorbent quilted pads turn liquid into gel for easy cleanup and are sure to lock in any offensive odors.
$45.98 on Amazon

 

Bissell Little Green Proheat Portable Deep Cleaner
Despite our best efforts, accidents happen. Quickly remove tough stains with this portable carpet & upholstery stain cleaner.
$149 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

MidWest iCrate Folding Metal Dog Crate
iCrate provides a cozy space for your growing pup. Features include secure slide-bolt latches, rounded corners for added safety, and a removable, washable plastic pan for easy cleanup in case of accidents. It also includes a divider panel, ideal for adjusting the living area as your puppy grows.
$165.97 on Amazon

 

Door Buddy Door Prop
Bringing your puppy home but the cat isn’t too happy? Help keep the peace with this door prop. It’s an easy, convenient, and secure way to keep the door cracked open, while also keeping it narrow enough to keep your dog out of room. You can also customize it to the exact sizes of your pets.
$32.99 on Amazon

 

Dog Door Bell
Ding Dong! Forget the scratching, barking, and whining, this doggie doorbell is the solution to all of your dog potty training problems. Easy to install, this bell can be placed on the door/floor/wall for use with a paw or nose.
$33.29 on Amazon (was $36.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags
These poop bags are high quality, durable and made from 65% certified post-consumer recycled plastic. Extra long, extra strong and 100% leak-proof guaranteed to keep hands clean on the go.
$17.99 on Amazon (was $21.59)

 

Burt's Bees for Puppies
Burts Bees Puppy Shampoo and Conditioner cleans, soothes, softens, and conditions your puppy’s skin and coat with all natural ingredients including buttermilk, which soothes skin and softens hair and linseed oil, which deeply conditions your puppy’s coat. Veterinarian recommended, this product is free of fragrances, sulfates, colorants, and harsh chemicals and is the best tearless puppy shampoo sure to leave your dog smelling as good as they look.
$10.47 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

ACE2ACE Dog Brush
This easy to clean brush effectively and effortlessly removes tangles, mats, and loose hair from dogs, which reduces shedding and keeps your pup looking their best.
$18.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

KONG Wild Knots Bear Dog Toy
This bear might just become your new pups favorite toy. Soft and cuddly on the outside, and durable on the inside with a knotted rope skeleton and reinforced plush body – less stuffing for less mess.
$21.84 on Amazon (was $22.92)

 

Mighty Paw Yak Cheese Chews for Dogs
These all-natural long lasting pet treats are odorless and great for your puppy’s oral health. Made up of three simple ingredients, fully digestible, lactose-free, grain-free, gluten-free, chemical-free, preservative-free, mess-free, smell-free, and – most importantly – guilt-free!
$23.99 on Amazon

