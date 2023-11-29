Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator

Winter essentials for happy and healthy pets

By Akshat Angurala The Curator Team
Posted November 29, 2023 7:00 am
Dog running in snow View image in full screen
With these simple comforts, your pet can sail through winter with joy and warmth. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As winter arrives, let’s make it a season of warmth and joy for our pets.

From heated beds for snug nights to stylish jackets for chilly walks, these essentials ensure your furry companions thrive in the cold.

Here’s our curated list of simple comforts that promise a happy and healthy winter for your four-legged friends.

Heated Pet Beds
Cozy up your pet’s sleeping spot with these heated beds. They’re like a warm hug for chilly evenings, providing a snuggly haven for your furry friend to curl up in.
$29.74 on Amazon (was $48.23)
Insulated Dog Chore Coat
Keep your pets looking sharp on winter walks with these insulated jackets. Not only do they fend off the cold, but they also make your pet the trendsetter of the neighborhood.
$54.77 on Amazon

 

Anti-Slip Paw Protector Boots
Say goodbye to slips and cold paws with these anti-slip boots. Easy to put on and comfy to wear, they’re like winter boots for your pet, ensuring every stroll is a joy.
$18.59 on Amazon

 

Cozy Pet Blankets
Throw these blankets on your pet’s favorite spot, be it the couch or their bed. Soft and warm, they’re an open invitation for your pet to snuggle in and enjoy some quality nap time.
$39.74 on Amazon
Dog Car Seat Covers
After outdoor escapades, keep your car seats clean with these covers. They’re a breeze to clean, saving you from the hassle of muddy paw prints and pet hair.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

 

Reflective Collars
Amp up your pet’s visibility during evening walks with reflective accessories. It’s like a mini fashion show that keeps your pet safe and seen.
$24.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

Pet-friendly Ice Melt
Make icy driveways pet-safe with this eco-friendly ice melt. It ensures your pet’s paws stay happy without harming the environment.
$36.95 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Indoor Pet Grass
For indoor-loving pets, bring a bit of nature inside with this pet grass. It’s like having a patch of the outdoors without venturing into the cold.
$94.99 on Amazon

 

Dental Dog Treats
Keep winter boredom at bay with these dental chews. They’re not just tasty; they also keep your dog’s teeth healthy and their jaws busy.
$29.44 on Amazon

 

Interactive Treat Dispensers
Turn playtime into a treat-fest with these interactive dispensers. It’s a game that rewards your pet with treats, making indoor playtime both mentally stimulating and delicious.
$17.98 on Amazon
Paw Balm
Show your pet’s paws some love with this paw balm. It’s like a spa treatment for their feet, keeping them soft and protected from the winter chill.
$19.95 on Amazon

 

