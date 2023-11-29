Winter essentials for happy and healthy pets

By Akshat Angurala
The Curator Team
Posted November 29, 2023 7:00 am
Updated November 28, 2023 1:03 pm
Descrease article font size
Increase article font size
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As winter arrives, let’s make it a season of warmth and joy for our pets.
From heated beds for snug nights to stylish jackets for chilly walks, these essentials ensure your furry companions thrive in the cold.
Here’s our curated list of simple comforts that promise a happy and healthy winter for your four-legged friends.
Cozy up your pet’s sleeping spot with these heated beds. They’re like a warm hug for chilly evenings, providing a snuggly haven for your furry friend to curl up in.
Story continues below advertisement
Keep your pets looking sharp on winter walks with these insulated jackets. Not only do they fend off the cold, but they also make your pet the trendsetter of the neighborhood.
Say goodbye to slips and cold paws with these anti-slip boots. Easy to put on and comfy to wear, they’re like winter boots for your pet, ensuring every stroll is a joy.
Throw these blankets on your pet’s favorite spot, be it the couch or their bed. Soft and warm, they’re an open invitation for your pet to snuggle in and enjoy some quality nap time.
Story continues below advertisement
After outdoor escapades, keep your car seats clean with these covers. They’re a breeze to clean, saving you from the hassle of muddy paw prints and pet hair.
Amp up your pet’s visibility during evening walks with reflective accessories. It’s like a mini fashion show that keeps your pet safe and seen.
Make icy driveways pet-safe with this eco-friendly ice melt. It ensures your pet’s paws stay happy without harming the environment.
Story continues below advertisement
For indoor-loving pets, bring a bit of nature inside with this pet grass. It’s like having a patch of the outdoors without venturing into the cold.
Keep winter boredom at bay with these dental chews. They’re not just tasty; they also keep your dog’s teeth healthy and their jaws busy.
Turn playtime into a treat-fest with these interactive dispensers. It’s a game that rewards your pet with treats, making indoor playtime both mentally stimulating and delicious.
Story continues below advertisement
Show your pet’s paws some love with this paw balm. It’s like a spa treatment for their feet, keeping them soft and protected from the winter chill.
The Curator
A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments