Winter essentials for happy and healthy pets

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As winter arrives, let’s make it a season of warmth and joy for our pets.

From heated beds for snug nights to stylish jackets for chilly walks, these essentials ensure your furry companions thrive in the cold.

Here’s our curated list of simple comforts that promise a happy and healthy winter for your four-legged friends.

Heated Pet Beds Cozy up your pet’s sleeping spot with these heated beds. They’re like a warm hug for chilly evenings, providing a snuggly haven for your furry friend to curl up in. $29.74 on Amazon (was $48.23)

Story continues below advertisement

Insulated Dog Chore Coat Keep your pets looking sharp on winter walks with these insulated jackets. Not only do they fend off the cold, but they also make your pet the trendsetter of the neighborhood. $54.77 on Amazon

Anti-Slip Paw Protector Boots Say goodbye to slips and cold paws with these anti-slip boots. Easy to put on and comfy to wear, they’re like winter boots for your pet, ensuring every stroll is a joy. $18.59 on Amazon

Cozy Pet Blankets Throw these blankets on your pet’s favorite spot, be it the couch or their bed. Soft and warm, they’re an open invitation for your pet to snuggle in and enjoy some quality nap time. $39.74 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dog Car Seat Covers After outdoor escapades, keep your car seats clean with these covers. They’re a breeze to clean, saving you from the hassle of muddy paw prints and pet hair. $39.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Reflective Collars Amp up your pet’s visibility during evening walks with reflective accessories. It’s like a mini fashion show that keeps your pet safe and seen. $24.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Pet-friendly Ice Melt Make icy driveways pet-safe with this eco-friendly ice melt. It ensures your pet’s paws stay happy without harming the environment. $36.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Indoor Pet Grass For indoor-loving pets, bring a bit of nature inside with this pet grass. It’s like having a patch of the outdoors without venturing into the cold. $94.99 on Amazon

Dental Dog Treats Keep winter boredom at bay with these dental chews. They’re not just tasty; they also keep your dog’s teeth healthy and their jaws busy. $29.44 on Amazon

Interactive Treat Dispensers Turn playtime into a treat-fest with these interactive dispensers. It’s a game that rewards your pet with treats, making indoor playtime both mentally stimulating and delicious. $17.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement