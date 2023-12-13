The ultimate guide to Christmas gifts for your pets

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, spending time with furry, feathered and even finned family members can sometimes get pushed to last on the to-do list.

Invigorate those connections with a thoughtful gift to add something new and exciting to their environment.

These ideas will help you in the hunt for just the right present for your beloved pets.

Christmas Toys for Small Dogs A three-pack of squeaky Christmas fun for your favourite small furry friend (up to 10 kg). Made of stretchy natural latex, Santa Claus, Frosty and a reindeer will put some bounce — and bite — into your indoor and outdoor play this season. $18.98 on Amazon (was $19.98)

Spongebob Squarepants Aquarium Ornament Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Your little aquatic friends, of course! Brighten your fishies’ environment with a themed pineapple home they can use as a quiet hideaway. $11.78 on Amazon

Spongebob Combo Pack Or, add in the rest of the gang with this set, which includes Spongebob’s pineapple along with Squidward’s Easter Island home, and the Krusty Krab. $67.63 on Amazon

SuperBirdCreations X-Mas Mini Tree Toy Chew in the New Year with some cheer for the bird cage. Parakeets, cockatiels, lovebirds and similarly sized breeds will forage up a party amid its festive crunchy vine components and bird-safe hardware. $19.6 on Amazon (was $22.32)

Christmas Cat Collar Bow Tie with Bell As fun as it is to dress up pets for the holidays, keeping that tiny Santa hat on is a fight most cat owners won’t win. This selection of breakaway bow ties, however, puts the festive in functional holiday wear. With adjustable length and removable bell and bow tie, kitty will be whatever level of snazzy you seek for the family photo. $17.99 on Amazon

Chuckit! Ultra Ball Sometimes, you just have to run… and fetch, no matter the temperature outside. Durable, bright and available in five sizes to fit any dog, this high-bounce, high-buoyancy tennis ball replacement also fits with the company’s line of popular launchers. $10.79 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Petstages Tower of Tracks Interactive 3-Tier Cat Toy Double the balls, double the interactive fun. The three-level Tower of Tracks has an updated design, putting six balls in play for one or more cats to bat around… and around… and around. The spinning balls stay in the tower and within the keen eyesight of your feline hunter. $25.63 on Amazon

Oxbow Enriched Life Wobble Teaser Entertain and engage the smaller members of the family with some mealtime/snacktime foraging fun. Rabbits and guinea pigs will get a kick out of knocking the wobbler about for the treats within, and get some exercise to boot! $29.04 on Amazon