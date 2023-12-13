Menu

The Curator

The ultimate guide to Christmas gifts for your pets

By Allison Dunfield The Curator Team
Posted December 13, 2023 7:00 am
Pet gift ideas with a pineapple house for fish, squeaky christmas-themed dog toys, a hamster house and bird toy View image in full screen
Creative gift inspirations for your sweet pup or frisky kitty this holiday season. (Amazon)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, spending time with furry, feathered and even finned family members can sometimes get pushed to last on the to-do list.

Invigorate those connections with a thoughtful gift to add something new and exciting to their environment.

These ideas will help you in the hunt for just the right present for your beloved pets.

Christmas Toys for Small Dogs
A three-pack of squeaky Christmas fun for your favourite small furry friend (up to 10 kg). Made of stretchy natural latex, Santa Claus, Frosty and a reindeer will put some bounce — and bite — into your indoor and outdoor play this season.
$18.98 on Amazon (was $19.98)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Spongebob Squarepants Aquarium Ornament
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Your little aquatic friends, of course! Brighten your fishies’ environment with a themed pineapple home they can use as a quiet hideaway.
$11.78 on Amazon

 

Spongebob Combo Pack
Or, add in the rest of the gang with this set, which includes Spongebob’s pineapple along with Squidward’s Easter Island home, and the Krusty Krab.
$67.63 on Amazon

 

SuperBirdCreations X-Mas Mini Tree Toy
Chew in the New Year with some cheer for the bird cage. Parakeets, cockatiels, lovebirds and similarly sized breeds will forage up a party amid its festive crunchy vine components and bird-safe hardware.
$19.6 on Amazon (was $22.32)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Christmas Cat Collar Bow Tie with Bell
As fun as it is to dress up pets for the holidays, keeping that tiny Santa hat on is a fight most cat owners won’t win. This selection of breakaway bow ties, however, puts the festive in functional holiday wear. With adjustable length and removable bell and bow tie, kitty will be whatever level of snazzy you seek for the family photo.
$17.99 on Amazon

 

Chuckit! Ultra Ball
Sometimes, you just have to run… and fetch, no matter the temperature outside. Durable, bright and available in five sizes to fit any dog, this high-bounce, high-buoyancy tennis ball replacement also fits with the company’s line of popular launchers.
$10.79 on Amazon (was $11.99)
More Recommendations

 

Petstages Tower of Tracks Interactive 3-Tier Cat Toy
Double the balls, double the interactive fun. The three-level Tower of Tracks has an updated design, putting six balls in play for one or more cats to bat around… and around… and around. The spinning balls stay in the tower and within the keen eyesight of your feline hunter.
$25.63 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Oxbow Enriched Life Wobble Teaser
Entertain and engage the smaller members of the family with some mealtime/snacktime foraging fun. Rabbits and guinea pigs will get a kick out of knocking the wobbler about for the treats within, and get some exercise to boot!
$29.04 on Amazon

 

Niteangel Hamster House with Climbing Ladder
Its label — secret peep tunnel hamster hut — says it all. Give your little nocturnal friends the gift of security and exploration. Sturdy all-wood structure can be used as an over-ground ramp or below-bedding tunnel (or a little of both).
$37.99 on Amazon
