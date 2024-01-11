How to deep clean your kitchen after the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season might have left your kitchen in need of some tender loving care.

Now that the New Year is here, it’s the perfect time to embark on a deep cleaning journey that will leave your culinary haven sparkling. Don’t be overwhelmed; we’ve compiled some quick and easy tips to refresh your kitchen without breaking a sweat.

1. Kitchen Appliance Scrub Down

For many, the kitchen is the epicenter of activity during gatherings and meal preparations. Let’s focus on rejuvenating key kitchen appliances with simple yet effective cleaning methods.

Microwave magic

Angry Momma Microwave Steam Cleaner Banish grime and stains from your microwave with a combination of lemon, vinegar, and water. Take a playful approach with the Angry Mama microwave cleaner, which uses steam to effortlessly soften grime and stains. Remove the head from Angry Mama’s body, then add vinegar and water to fill the lines. Add a squeeze of lemon juice (or essence) for a pleasant odour. $13.99 on Amazon

Stovetop and oven TLC

Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner Address dried-on stains and stubborn grease on your stovetop using The Pink Stuff, a versatile and eco-friendly cleaner. Its formula is cruelty-free, vegan and smells like Rhubarb. $14.99 on Amazon

The Original Scrub Daddy Sponge For tough stains, enlist the help of the Scrub Daddy, a temperature-sensitive scrub sponge that adapts to your cleaning needs. $5.99 at Canadian Tire

Backsplash brilliance

Fantastik All Purpose Spray Don’t overlook your backsplash; wipe away accumulated cooking oils and grease effortlessly with this grease-cutting cleaner. $3.87 on Amazon (was $5.79)

Oven overhaul

Scrub Mommy Revitalize your oven without the hassle of self-cleaning. Create a paste with baking soda and water, scrub with a vinegar-soaked Scrub Mommy, and wipe clean for a fresh-looking oven. Use the FlexTexture side to scrub off debris, then flip it and use the soft ResoFoam side to soak up liquids and wipe the surface dry. $5.99 at Canadian Tire

Easy Off Fume Free Max Oven Cleaner If time is of the essence, consider a fume-free oven spray for quick and effective results. It cleans tough baked-on spills with no scrubbing! $6.97 on Amazon

Garbage Pail Revival

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner Your garbage pail can harbor hidden odors. Clean the interior and exterior, scrubbing away grime with a multi-surface cleaner. Meyers products are biodegradable and naturally scented with essential oils. This spray’s fresh rose scent with hints of crisp green apple is especially scrumptious. $5.49 on Amazon

Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Brush Toilet Bowl Cleaning System Add a deodorizer, like a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet gel stamp, for a long-lasting fresh scent. Add a small amount of hot water to the bottom of the can to initiate the active ingredients in the disposable scrubber pad. $19.99 on Amazon (was $20.99)

Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Cleaning Gel Apply a gel stamp of this tried-and-true toilet gel cleaner to the inside lid of your garbage can. The gel will eventually dry up instead of washing away, but you will be left with a fresh scent until your next major clean. $6.49 at Canadian Tire

2. Fridge Refinement

Norwex Window Cloth in Limited Edition Leaf Pattern Wipe down the exterior with a gentle, chemical-free cloth like Norwex. These cloths are especially gentle on stainless steel appliances. With a touch of water, they trap dust and grime sans chemicals. $29.96 on Amazon

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray Remove and clean the interior (time to get rid of expired dressings and sauces), including drawers, using natural products or a dishwashing spray. This Dawn Powerwash spray is perfect for lifting tough spills. $12.49 on Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber Use an electric spin scrubbing brush for those hard-to-reach spots. It’ll up your cleaning game for good. $21.99 on Amazon

3. Gleaming Floors

Shark S7000C Steam & Scrub Give your kitchen floors a spa day with the Shark Steam and Scrub mop, combining the power of steam and rotating pads for superior stain removal. $159.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

FRANK Reusable Microfibre Spin Mop and Dual Bucket System Bonus: This mop and bucket offers a nesting system for easier storage. Alternatively, consider a dual bucket spin mop system for a deep clean without chemicals. $41.99 at Canadian Tire

For sparkling clean floors, follow these easy steps: