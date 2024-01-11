Menu

How to deep clean your kitchen after the holidays

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 11, 2024 6:00 am
woman cleaning white marble counter View image in full screen
Kitchen in need of a deep clean? We've got you covered!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season might have left your kitchen in need of some tender loving care.

Now that the New Year is here, it’s the perfect time to embark on a deep cleaning journey that will leave your culinary haven sparkling. Don’t be overwhelmed; we’ve compiled some quick and easy tips to refresh your kitchen without breaking a sweat.

 

1. Kitchen Appliance Scrub Down

For many, the kitchen is the epicenter of activity during gatherings and meal preparations. Let’s focus on rejuvenating key kitchen appliances with simple yet effective cleaning methods.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Microwave magic

Angry Momma Microwave Steam Cleaner
Banish grime and stains from your microwave with a combination of lemon, vinegar, and water. Take a playful approach with the Angry Mama microwave cleaner, which uses steam to effortlessly soften grime and stains. Remove the head from Angry Mama’s body, then add vinegar and water to fill the lines. Add a squeeze of lemon juice (or essence) for a pleasant odour.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Stovetop and oven TLC

Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner
Address dried-on stains and stubborn grease on your stovetop using The Pink Stuff, a versatile and eco-friendly cleaner. Its formula is cruelty-free, vegan and smells like Rhubarb.
$14.99 on Amazon

 

Scrub Daddy
The Original Scrub Daddy Sponge
For tough stains, enlist the help of the Scrub Daddy, a temperature-sensitive scrub sponge that adapts to your cleaning needs.
$5.99 at Canadian Tire
Story continues below advertisement

 

Backsplash brilliance

Fantastik All Purpose Spray
Don’t overlook your backsplash; wipe away accumulated cooking oils and grease effortlessly with this grease-cutting cleaner.
$3.87 on Amazon (was $5.79)

 

Oven overhaul

Scrub Mommy
Scrub Mommy
Revitalize your oven without the hassle of self-cleaning. Create a paste with baking soda and water, scrub with a vinegar-soaked Scrub Mommy, and wipe clean for a fresh-looking oven. Use the FlexTexture side to scrub off debris, then flip it and use the soft ResoFoam side to soak up liquids and wipe the surface dry.
$5.99 at Canadian Tire

 

Easy Off Fume Free Max Oven Cleaner
If time is of the essence, consider a fume-free oven spray for quick and effective results. It cleans tough baked-on spills with no scrubbing!
$6.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Garbage Pail Revival

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Cleaner
Your garbage pail can harbor hidden odors. Clean the interior and exterior, scrubbing away grime with a multi-surface cleaner. Meyers products are biodegradable and naturally scented with essential oils. This spray’s fresh rose scent with hints of crisp green apple is especially scrumptious.
$5.49 on Amazon

 

Scrubbing Bubbles Fresh Brush Toilet Bowl Cleaning System
Add a deodorizer, like a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet gel stamp, for a long-lasting fresh scent. Add a small amount of hot water to the bottom of the can to initiate the active ingredients in the disposable scrubber pad.
$19.99 on Amazon (was $20.99)

 

Scrubbing Bubbles
Scrubbing Bubbles Toilet Cleaning Gel
Apply a gel stamp of this tried-and-true toilet gel cleaner to the inside lid of your garbage can. The gel will eventually dry up instead of washing away, but you will be left with a fresh scent until your next major clean.
$6.49 at Canadian Tire
Story continues below advertisement

 

2. Fridge Refinement

Norwex Window Cloth in Limited Edition Leaf Pattern
Wipe down the exterior with a gentle, chemical-free cloth like Norwex. These cloths are especially gentle on stainless steel appliances. With a touch of water, they trap dust and grime sans chemicals.
$29.96 on Amazon

 

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray
Remove and clean the interior (time to get rid of expired dressings and sauces), including drawers, using natural products or a dishwashing spray. This Dawn Powerwash spray is perfect for lifting tough spills.
$12.49 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber
Use an electric spin scrubbing brush for those hard-to-reach spots. It’ll up your cleaning game for good.
$21.99 on Amazon

 

3. Gleaming Floors

Shark S7000C Steam & Scrub
Give your kitchen floors a spa day with the Shark Steam and Scrub mop, combining the power of steam and rotating pads for superior stain removal.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Spin mop and bucket
FRANK Reusable Microfibre Spin Mop and Dual Bucket System
Bonus: This mop and bucket offers a nesting system for easier storage. Alternatively, consider a dual bucket spin mop system for a deep clean without chemicals.
$41.99 at Canadian Tire

 

For sparkling clean floors, follow these easy steps:

  1. Fill mop bucket with steaming hot water (or boiling water, if you prefer).
  2. Add 1 tsp to 1 tbsp of Dawn Dish soap.
  3. Add ¼ cup of PineSol or other liquid floor cleaning solution to the water.
  4. Mop generously with soapy water and leave on tile or ceramic surfaces for 5 mins. (Do not leave water sitting on wood floors.)
  5. Wring out/spin mop with clean water and mop up existing soapy water on the floor.
  6. Repeat wringing/spinning the mop clean with clean water until all soap is removed.
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

