How to deep clean your kitchen after the holidays

The hustle and bustle of the holiday season might have left your kitchen in need of some tender loving care.
Now that the New Year is here, it’s the perfect time to embark on a deep cleaning journey that will leave your culinary haven sparkling. Don’t be overwhelmed; we’ve compiled some quick and easy tips to refresh your kitchen without breaking a sweat.
1. Kitchen Appliance Scrub Down
For many, the kitchen is the epicenter of activity during gatherings and meal preparations. Let’s focus on rejuvenating key kitchen appliances with simple yet effective cleaning methods.
Banish grime and stains from your microwave with a combination of lemon, vinegar, and water. Take a playful approach with the Angry Mama microwave cleaner, which uses steam to effortlessly soften grime and stains. Remove the head from Angry Mama’s body, then add vinegar and water to fill the lines. Add a squeeze of lemon juice (or essence) for a pleasant odour.
Revitalize your oven without the hassle of self-cleaning. Create a paste with baking soda and water, scrub with a vinegar-soaked Scrub Mommy, and wipe clean for a fresh-looking oven. Use the FlexTexture side to scrub off debris, then flip it and use the soft ResoFoam side to soak up liquids and wipe the surface dry.
Your garbage pail can harbor hidden odors. Clean the interior and exterior, scrubbing away grime with a multi-surface cleaner. Meyers products are biodegradable and naturally scented with essential oils. This spray’s fresh rose scent with hints of crisp green apple is especially scrumptious.
Add a deodorizer, like a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet gel stamp, for a long-lasting fresh scent. Add a small amount of hot water to the bottom of the can to initiate the active ingredients in the disposable scrubber pad.
Apply a gel stamp of this tried-and-true toilet gel cleaner to the inside lid of your garbage can. The gel will eventually dry up instead of washing away, but you will be left with a fresh scent until your next major clean.
Remove and clean the interior (time to get rid of expired dressings and sauces), including drawers, using natural products or a dishwashing spray. This Dawn Powerwash spray is perfect for lifting tough spills.
