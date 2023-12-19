From eye masks to maple syrup: Shop our Curator holiday bestsellers

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

December has been a busy month for The Curator team!

We’ve shared 15 gift guides, ranging from stocking stuffers for mom and gifts for the foodie in your life to practical presents for men that they’ll actually use.

And don’t forget about those last-minute gifts for hosts!

Curious what people have been buying? Here are our 15 holiday bestsellers.

For her

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks Moms seem to sleep less than most, so she may need help looking fresh for holiday visits. Enter these energizing gold eye masks, which help to reduce dark circles, puffy eyes and bags. $20.76 on Amazon (was $37)

Lily England Detangling Brush Good brushes are hard to come by (and typically need replacing every six to 12 months). This beloved detangling brush is a stocking stuffer no-brainer. It comes in several shades to suit mom’s personality and allows her to brush through wet hair. Because let’s face it…How often do moms have time to style their hair? $15.49 on Amazon

Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women Moms are famous for messy buns, but some hair elastics cause more damage than others. That’s why a set of these no-damage scrunchies is a thoughtful and practical gift. They’re soft and breathable, so they won’t pull on strands. Plus, they’re made with no-crease elastic to help styled hair retain its shape after a workout or a good night’s sleep. $10.83 on Amazon (was $15.59)

Toughergun Compact Bifold Luxury Wallet Moms may be known for their oversized purses, but when it comes to carrying around their coveted Lululemon bags, they need a smaller wallet like this one. It will make a cute adornment to the small purse mom would rather bring to dinner or an outing with friends. $14.49 on Amazon

For him

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for your guy. Its sharp-looking black-grey encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit. $57.99 on Amazon

VULKIT Credit Card Holder This sleek holder is the perfect barely-there accessory to keep cards organized. It’s so slim and lightweight, they won’t even feel it in their pocket. $19.99 on Amazon

YETI Rambler 26 oz Bottle A fan favourite, this Yeti bottle will keep their water cold (or their coffee hot!) until the last sip thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Its durable design is built to last and withstand the toughest conditions. $50 on Amazon $50 at Golf Town

For the kids

AUXSOUL 6 Packs Sticky Notes What’s better than stickers in a stocking? Stickers that you can write on, of course. These cute, animal-shaped sticky notes make for a cute gift idea. Plus, they come in a six-pack, which makes them easy to split up between multiple kids’ stockings. $12.98 on Amazon

Family Time: 50 Conversation Starters Help mom spark quality family time with a set of conversation starter cards meant for kids and adults alike. They’re small and portable, so mom can slip them in her purse and take them to restaurants, camping and long car rides. Because family bonding time is the best time, especially during the holidays. $12.95 on Amazon

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam Call “Action!” on your child’s inner Spielberg with this kid-friendly HD video camera and tripod. Strong and solid enough to survive the inevitable drops, its built-in microphone, video editor and effects tools will raise the curtain on creative play. Includes a green screen cloth and more than 20 animated backgrounds to fuel story time (and three built-in games, for break time). $69.97 on Amazon (was $89.99)

For the foodie

KitchenAid Food Chopper Don’t be fooled by the size of this mini food chopper – it’s just as small as it is mighty. It’s the optimal countertop appliance for quick ingredient chopping or to prepare homemade dressings and sauces. Its compact design also makes for easy storage, and the pieces are dishwasher safe. $49.98 on Amazon (was $54.98)

Multi-Purpose Grater This versatile tool is a kitchen workhorse. Use it to zest lemons, grate cheese, shred garlic or flake chocolate. Its compact design saves space compared to a standard box grater, and it’s even easier to clean. While its stainless steel blades are sharp, it comes with a protective cover for easy storage (and safe stocking stuffing practices). $14.58 on Amazon

Compact Pizza Cutter This clever pizza cutter design takes up minimal drawer space. The device is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand while reliably slicing through any cheesy pie. It also comes with a retractable blade guard for safe storage and is dishwasher safe. It’s truly the perfect stocking stuffer for that person who could eat pizza for every meal. $36.39 on Amazon

Food Huggers This handy product can also be filed under gifts people typically wouldn’t buy for themselves. However, once introduced to the magic of food huggers, it’s hard to look back. The colourful silicone sleeves come in various sizes and will fit over everything from fruits and veggies to cans and jars. Plus, they help reduce food waste and are an eco-friendly alternative to Ziploc bags and plastic wrap. $24.99 on Amazon

Award-winning maple syrup from Escuminac, Quebec Something every host will love. No Canadian home should be without one or two bottles at any given time. This one comes with three, so you can save one for yourself! $47.5 on Amazon

Gourmet Hot Sauce The best gifts are items people will appreciate and use, yet would never buy for themselves. When it comes to pantry staples, gourmet hot sauce fits squarely into this category. This variety combines red chili peppers with black truffle for a gourmet bite that is just-spicy-enough. $27.99 on Amazon

With files from Adriana Monachino, Amber Dowling, Brittany Divenyi, Astrid Van Den Broek, Marina Hanna