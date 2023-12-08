Menu

The Curator

Magical stocking stuffers for moms under $25

By Amber Dowling The Curator Team
Posted December 8, 2023 7:00 am
Stocking stuffers for moms View image in full screen
From dainty gold jewellery to luxe gold eye patches, these stocking stuffers will put the happy in her holidays.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s no denying, moms know how to make the holidays extra magical. This year, send the magic her way with merry stocking stuffers that are sure to delight.

Read on for fun and practical, mom-approved picks. Bonus: they’re all under $25!

 

Mama Necklace Dainty Necklace
The mom life is a hectic but proud one. Now she can wear her greatest accomplishment around her neck, with this gold-dipped “mama” necklace from her kiddos. Bonus: A portion of each purchase goes toward the support of Hope International.
$21.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
These stylish hoops are the perfect stocking stuffer for the mom in your life. Gift them in gold, white gold or rose gold, and choose from five different sizes.
$15.95 on Amazon

 

Lily England detangling brush
Lily England Detangling Brush
Good brushes are hard to come by (and typically need replacing every six to 12 months). This beloved detangling brush is a stocking stuffer no-brainer. It comes in several shades to suit mom’s personality and allows her to brush through wet hair. Because let’s face it…How often do moms have time to style their hair?
$15.49 on Amazon

 

Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies for Women
Moms are famous for messy buns, but some hair elastics cause more damage than others. That’s why a set of these no-damage scrunchies is a thoughtful and practical gift. They’re soft and breathable, so they won’t pull on strands. Plus, they’re made with no-crease elastic to help styled hair retain its shape after a workout or a good night’s sleep.
$8.23 on Amazon (was $15.59)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
Moms seem to sleep less than most, so she may need help looking fresh for holiday visits. Enter these energizing gold eye masks, which help to reduce dark circles, puffy eyes and bags.
$27.95 on Amazon (was $37)

 

Birch + Beauty Hydrating CBD Lip Balm
Hydrating CBD lip balms
This season, help mom soothe chapped lips with an all-natural CBD lip balm from Birch + Fog. The ultra-hydrating formula includes cocoa butter, almond oil, beeswax and other nourishing ingredients to help prep her pout for a smooch with Santa on Christmas night.
$8 at Birch and Fog

 

Sephora nail polish set
Sephora Collection Colour Hit Nail Polish Set
Moms don’t always have time to hit the salon, resulting in many an at-home mani-pedi over the years. Give mom some new colour inspo with this six-piece nail polish kit from Sephora containing five timeless hues and a coveted topcoat.
$19.50 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Traditional Medicinals Organic Chamomile Herbal Tea
If mom is an herbal tea drinker, she’ll adore this soothing chamomile blend from Traditional Medicinals. It’s an excellent bet for moms who like to sip and destress at night.
$4.97 on Amazon

 

Java Works Christmas Cookie Coffee
If mom is more of a java head, she’ll love finding this coffee in her stocking. This festive holiday blend by Java Works is inspired by Christmas cookies, making this cuppa a real treat.
$13.45 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

elago Premium Silicone AirPods Case in Lavender
Ah, the joy of listening to a favourite tune or audiobook while grocery shopping. Help mom keep that AirPod case of hers snug and secure on her purse or wallet with these affordable covers that come in various pretty hues.
$11.99 on Amazon (was $20.09)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Toughergun Compact Bifold Luxury Wallet
Moms may be known for their oversized purses, but when it comes to carrying around their coveted Lululemon bags, they need a smaller wallet like this one. It will make a cute adornment to the small purse mom would rather bring to dinner or an outing with friends.
$14.69 on Amazon

 

Everyday Tarot Mini Deck
Got a mom who’s into astrology? These tarot cards may be the perfect stocking addition. They’re compact enough to travel with, and the set includes a mini book to help beginners decipher the mysterious meaning behind each card.
$16.5 on Amazon

 

Family Time: 50 Conversation Starters
Help mom spark quality family time with a set of conversation starter cards meant for kids and adults alike. They’re small and portable, so mom can slip them in her purse and take them to restaurants, camping and long car rides. Because family bonding time is the best time, especially during the holidays.
$12.51 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Q’s Almonds, Chocolate Drenched
Would any stocking be complete without something delicious to snack on? These scrumptious chocolate covered almonds from Canada’s own Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory are sure to be a hit.
$10 at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
