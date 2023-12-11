The best stocking stuffers for people who love to cook

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Filling a loved one’s stocking with tiny, thoughtful gifts is yet another small joy of the season. But some years, it’s hard to come up with creative (and inexpensive) ideas that extend beyond the standard chocolate Santa and themed pair of socks.

No matter who you’re buying for, gifts placed in a stocking can be just as meaningful as those set under the tree. Here are our favourite stocking stuffer ideas for the home chef in your life to spice things up this December.

Gourmet Hot Sauce The best gifts are items people will appreciate and use, yet would never buy for themselves. When it comes to pantry staples, gourmet hot sauce fits squarely into this category. This variety combines red chili peppers with black truffle for a gourmet bite that is just-spicy-enough. $27.99 on Amazon

Fancy Seasoning Salt Salt is already a beloved kitchen essential that will take a meal from bland to bold. For those who consider cooking a craft, a seasoning salt is the perfect gift to help them elevate a dish further. We love this “Ooomami” seasoning blend (crafted by Toronto-based chefs) that will enhance anything from grilled veggies to fried rice. $9.99 at Indigo

Multi-Purpose Grater This versatile tool is a kitchen workhorse. Use it to zest lemons, grate cheese, shred garlic or flake chocolate. Its compact design saves space compared to a standard box grater, and it’s even easier to clean. While its stainless steel blades are sharp, it comes with a protective cover for easy storage (and safe stocking stuffing practices). $14.58 on Amazon

Mini Pie Molds One look at these miniature hand pie molds and you’ll be hard-pressed not to buy them in bulk. Perfect for the baker in your life, this set features three different mold shapes for a playful take on a classic dessert. They can also be used to create savoury pies, ideal for packed lunches or freezer-friendly family meals. $28.95 at Williams Sonoma

BBQ Rub Set For the home cook who loves to barbecue but doesn’t look beyond barbecue sauce, expand their flavour horizons with a savoury collection of grilling spices. This variety sampler includes an assortment of four flavoured rubs that will elevate any dish destined for the grill, from steak to fish to vegetables. $24.9 on Amazon

Espresso Cup This leather-wrapped glass makes sipping espresso an experience to savour. It even comes with a small leather handle and the option to personalize the cup with a name or initials. It’s a thoughtful gift idea for any coffee aficionado, especially during the hectic holiday season when caffeine is in high demand. $31.33 on Etsy

Sleek Wine Stopper For a wine enthusiast or seasoned host, opening wine bottles is something of an art form. How to best store leftover wine, however, is typically an afterthought. This pump-style wine saver (complete with four sleek stoppers) helps remove air from the bottle to preserve a wine’s freshness for 10 days after being opened. $18.98 on Amazon

Compact Pizza Cutter This clever pizza cutter design takes up minimal drawer space. The device is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand while reliably slicing through any cheesy pie. It also comes with a retractable blade guard for safe storage and is dishwasher safe. It’s truly the perfect stocking stuffer for that person who could eat pizza for every meal. $15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Food Huggers This handy product can also be filed under gifts people typically wouldn’t buy for themselves. However, once introduced to the magic of food huggers, it’s hard to look back. The colourful silicone sleeves come in various sizes and will fit over everything from fruits and veggies to cans and jars. Plus, they help reduce food waste and are an eco-friendly alternative to Ziploc bags and plastic wrap. $24.99 on Amazon (was $26.76)

Food-Shaped Ornament If the chef in your life doesn’t already have a food-themed Christmas tree, this is the year to initiate their collection. These vintage-inspired glittering glass ornaments are hand-painted for a cheeky take on tradition. If bacon and eggs isn’t their breakfast of choice, opt for the bacon strips, maple syrup or pancake stack design. $27.52 on Amazon