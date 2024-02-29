Collagen & Miracle Balm: Here’s what Curator readers are loving this month

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

How in the world is it already the end of February?! We’ve had an awesome month diving into all things collagen and discovering ways to stimulate collagen production in your body to combat signs of aging. And right here at The Curator, we’re constantly scouring for new beauty products and eagerly testing them out to give you the scoop. Don’t miss our review on Miracle Balm!

Now, here’s a rundown of our top 10 bestsellers for February.

Organika Enhanced Collagen Peptides Protein Powder This BC-based and family-owned brand makes one of the best-selling collagen lines on Amazon. It’s sourced from grass-fed and pasture-raised cattle. It’s free from hormones and antibiotics. This batch includes 10g of clean hydrolyzed collagen per serving. If you look at the list of ingredients, it shows the breakdown of the protein content and the 17 amino acids, the building blocks, that are contained in the product. $23.99 on Amazon

Total Body Collagen Bioactive Peptides This hydrolyzed collagen is sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed, hormone- and antibiotic-free cattle. It’s also third-party tested. This is a good option to get more than just a boost of hydrolyzed collagen. Adding hyaluronic acid, L-tryptophan, L-glutamine, Vitamin C, and Biotin to boot gives a skin-boosting bonus and optimizes absorption. This is a good choice if you think you may have deficiencies that could inhibit absorption. $53.97 on Amazon

bayfree Mulit Glow Balm After searching for ‘Miracle Balm Dupes,’ Bayfree popped up as a top result. At $16 each, I felt like I could afford to experiment with some different colours. I particularly liked the Pink Sakura shade as it imparted a subtle hint of colour and shine to my cheeks. Since I prefer a minimalist makeup look, just a tiny dab was sufficient. Moreover, it serves as a swift and effortless burst of colour for your lips. $16.99 on Amazon (was $27.19)

e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Face Cream This affordable cutie has a lot going for it, including skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, squalane and vitamin B5. It promises to nourish and plump skin while delivering a powerful hit of moisture. $14.97 on Amazon

L’Oréal Paris Eye Defense Indulge your delicate eye area with this luxurious L’Oréal eye cream. Expertly crafted, this revitalizing blend of caffeine and hyaluronic acid hydrates and smooths the appearance of fine lines, revealing a luminous, refreshed gaze. $14.24 on Amazon (was $15.74)

Grace & Stella Energizing Eye Masks Your tired eyes don’t stand a chance against these luxe gold eye patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powder will leave you wondering, “What sorcery is this?” $27.95 on Amazon

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream This dermatologist-tested barrier cream is designed for dry to very dry hands, providing instant relief. The rich cream applies smoothly with a non-greasy finish. As someone who suffers from eczema, I find it beneficial to use this cream before bed for an extra moisture boost and protective shield to my hands. The compact size also makes it convenient to carry in any bag. $14.5 on Amazon

Eden Foods Organic Pumpkin Seeds With just one-third cup of these sea-salted, dry-roasted pumpkin seeds, you’ll easily add an extra 13 grams of protein to your day. Low in sodium, rich in fiber, and a good source of iron and zinc, keep a pack in your bag for convenient on-the-go protein. $4.79 on Amazon

Tevlaphee Steering Wheel Lock This heavy-duty, adjustable wheel lock serves as a powerful deterrent against theft, with its universal fit making it compatible with various vehicles for comprehensive protection. By immobilizing the vehicle, it makes theft nearly impossible. $59.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)