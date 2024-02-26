Menu

Share



The Curator

Our top 5 Amazon deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted February 26, 2024 5:34 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week View image in full screen
Here are our favourite Amazon deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to shop discounts?

Read on for our top five deals of the week from Amazon Canada. Save big on Carote, Grace & Stella, Gillette and more coveted brand items.

 

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
These Grace & Stella eye masks scream “self-care” and pair perfectly with a beverage of choice. The smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powde help to reduce dark circles, puffy eyes and bags.
$14.95 on Amazon (was $17.95)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hottoerak Red Light
Red light therapy harnesses the power of low-level wavelengths to revitalize the skin, boost collagen production and combat wrinkles. This budget-friendly LED face mask is made of soft silicone material with eye pads for added comfort.
$115.57 on Amazon (was $149.99)

 

Gillette Fusion5 Mens Razor
Enjoy unparalleled closeness and precision with Gillette’s 5-Blade Fusion5 Razor at an affordable price. Engineered with antifriction blades, each refill delivers up to 20 smooth shaves, ensuring long-lasting performance. Soft microfins gently prepare hairs for a close shave, while the precision trimmer handles hard-to-reach places and facial hair styling.
$29.97 on Amazon (was $34.99)
More Recommendations

 

SHERWOOD Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack
This pillow strikes the perfect balance between softness and support. Suitable for side and back sleepers, it’s filled with plush hollow fiber for a cloud-like sleeping experience that maintains its shape.
$26.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

CAROTE Pots and Pans Set
Aesthetic pots and pans make cooking 100 times more fun…it’s a fact. This 10-piece set by Carote couldn’t be any cuter, and at 40% off it’s a steal.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $219.99)
