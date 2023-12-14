Last-minute gifts hosts will love (and they’ll arrive before Christmas)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The tradition of gathering around food and drink dates back to ancient Greece and Rome. The concept of hospitality and gift-giving hales from that time as well.
The Greeks referred to it as xenia, which translates to guest-friendship, expressed through generosity between hosts and guests.
In a post-lockdown world, the spirit of xenia persists, especially when invited into someone’s home. Wine, champagne, and chocolates remain popular as host gifts and meet the guidelines of acceptability, according to the Emily Post Institute of Etiquette, as are flowers (in a vase), jams, soaps, candles, books, or a CD.
That’s a start. But unless the host still collects CDs, striking that balance between the not-too-personal and far-too-generic can be tricky. If gift-giving is your love language (or the love language of your host), you want that gift to say something.
Specifically, it should say, ‘Thank you,’ or ‘I’m grateful for this invitation.’ The touch of personality you add is like icing on the cake.
Here are 16 ideas for every kind of host that would please the gift-giving gods.
Something for the gourmand
For the host that likes the finer things, a special treat they can enjoy in the days following a dinner party will make a lasting impression. Instead of the go-to bottle of wine, try a local or seasonal specialty or better yet, that one-of-a-kind snack only they would like.
Something every host will love. No Canadian home should be without one or two bottles at any given time. This one comes with three, so you can save one for yourself!
There’s also a 12-pack mini set ($52.95) and single ($28.10) option available as well.
This one is not for everyone. But if it is for you, it’s gold. Don’t buy without knowing if your host has a taste for strong and unusual flavours. It’s not readily available in Canada, so if you score a jar, you will be remembered forever.
Nutritious and a necessity in every foodie’s home. Splurge on an extra special bottle or try a truffle-infused variety.
Is your host a budding chef or pâtissier? Bring them an out-of-the-ordinary pastry or pasta mold like this mini cake pan set.
For the bon vivant
A host with a well-stocked bar will appreciate a shiny bartending utensil to make an old-fashioned or decant a bold red.
For the host that believes in airing wine, this is a transformational gift. An aerator makes for a nice addition to the bottle of wine you are toting to the dinner party. According to the experts, it’s the young, tannic red wines that really need to breathe.
“I’ll have a Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush, please.” Make it happen with freshly squeezed lemon using this citrus squeezer. It’s an essential item for every home bar.
When a dash is all that’s needed, a handsome bitters bottle will make a Manhattan magnificent. Plus, it will be an attractive addition to the host’s bar cart.
A highly rated recipe book by one of the founders of the legendary Milk & Honey in New York. Author Sasha Petraske has since passed, but his influence on cocktail culture in NYC endures.
The player, of games
Is the dinner party you are attending also a games night? Whether your host is a seasoned game-night strategist or a trivia night stalwart, this gift will continue to make memories for your fun-loving host for years to come.
A classic. This will sharpen a host’s trivia skills. Let them show off their knowledge of history, with categories like arts & culture, science & technology, geography & landmarks, and so much more.
First, this game is not to be played with family, especially around the holidays. You have been warned. This is for the host that doesn’t take themselves to seriously and loves to tell stories and have a laugh. But seriously, you will know more about your friends than you may care to after you play this game. One reviewer suggests that it’s a “good game to play even with people that you don’t know.” (And, may never see again?)
Reviewers rave about how this game draws them in. This is for the host who wants to play detective and solve a mystery. Instead of being pitted against other players, everyone works together to solve the crime.
The adventurer
For the host whose home is filled with mementoes and pictures from their whirlwind tours or their great outdoor escapades, consider something like this.
If your host is someone who is very particular about their coffee and travels, this is the ideal gift intersection. One reviewer writes, “compact and sturdy enough for travel. Easy to clean.” Perfection!
Give your host the gift of discovering what’s in their own back yard (if they live in Ontario). It still makes a wonderful gift for non-Ontarians too. They will get to know the hidden gems outside of Toronto.
A worthwhile addition to any traveler’s bookshelf or coffee table. This book covers dream vacations for every kind of traveler at any age.
This handy lighter can be used inside and outdoors. Its flame is resistant to strong winds and wet weather. It’s rechargeable and conveniently arrives in a gift box. Win, win.
This set comes with a case, making it easy to pack for a road trip or camping excursion.
