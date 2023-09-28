All evacuation alerts rescinded in Peachland

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, Peachland Fire Rescue and Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services, has announced all remaining evacuation alerts as a result of the Glen Lake wildfire have ended.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire, which grew to 1,116.2 hectares, is now being held, meaning it’s not expected to grow under current conditions. Work will continue to fight the blaze both on the ground and from the air, with a focus on the eastern end of the fire.

1:55 FireSmart BC releases new education program

Danger tree assessments will also continue to ensure the safety of fire crews.

The local state of emergency for the Regional District of Central Okanagan has also ended.

“The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre thanks BC Wildfire Service, Peachland Fire and Rescue Service and other first responders for their assistance to keep our communities safe,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a release.