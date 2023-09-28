SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
All evacuation alerts rescinded in Peachland

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 2:35 pm
A map showing the lone evacuation alert for the Glen Lake wildfire that’s burning near Peachland, B.C. View image in full screen
A map showing the lone evacuation alert for the Glen Lake wildfire that’s burning near Peachland, B.C. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, Peachland Fire Rescue and Regional District of Central Okanagan Fire Services, has announced all remaining evacuation alerts as a result of the Glen Lake wildfire have ended.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the wildfire, which grew to 1,116.2 hectares, is now being held, meaning it’s not expected to grow under current conditions. Work will continue to fight the blaze both on the ground and from the air, with a focus on the eastern end of the fire.

FireSmart BC releases new education program
Danger tree assessments will also continue to ensure the safety of fire crews.

The local state of emergency for the Regional District of Central Okanagan has also ended.

“The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre thanks BC Wildfire Service, Peachland Fire and Rescue Service and other first responders for their assistance to keep our communities safe,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a release.

