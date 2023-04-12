SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Edmonton Oilers @ Colorado Avalance
7:30 PM - 10:30 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers win eighth straight with OT decision over Avs

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 12, 2023 12:28 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Evan Bouchard scored 1:50 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.

The Oilers have won eight straight to match the second longest winning streak in team history. They’re 13-0-1 in their last 14 games.

The Avalanche took an early lead when Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad tried to swipe the puck out of harm’s way but inadvertently banked it into his own goal off goaltender Stuart Skinner. Ben Meyers was given credit. Mattias Ekholm tied it 36 seconds later, stepping into a drop pass from Ryan McLeod for his ninth of the season.

Read more: Connor McDavid reaches 150 points as Edmonton Oilers swamp Sharks

The Oilers outshot the Avs 17-8 in the second period and had a four-minute power play after Devon Toews was flagged for high sticking Zach Hyman. However, the game remained 1-1 after two.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hits 100 points as Edmonton Oilers down Anaheim Ducks

The Avalanche went on the power play with 5:31 left in the third. They had six shots on the man advantage but couldn’t find the go-ahead goal. The Oilers had a shorthanded two-on-one but Leon Draisaitl’s pass to Ekholm was tipped away.

Connor McDavid had an open look in overtime but was hooked by Bowen Byram to give the Oilers a power play. Bouchard fired a wrister past Alexandar Georgiev to end it.

It’s the Oilers 27th road win of the season to set a new team record.

Skinner made 28 saves to improve to 28-14-5.

The Oilers, 49-23-9, will end the regular season at home against San Jose on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

 

 

Related News
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidLeon Draisaitlcolorado avalancheevan bouchardStuart SkinnerMattias Ekholm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers