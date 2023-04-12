Edmonton Oilers win eighth straight with OT decision over Avs

Send this page to someone via email

Evan Bouchard scored 1:50 into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night.

The Oilers have won eight straight to match the second longest winning streak in team history. They’re 13-0-1 in their last 14 games.

The Avalanche took an early lead when Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad tried to swipe the puck out of harm’s way but inadvertently banked it into his own goal off goaltender Stuart Skinner. Ben Meyers was given credit. Mattias Ekholm tied it 36 seconds later, stepping into a drop pass from Ryan McLeod for his ninth of the season.

Read more: Connor McDavid reaches 150 points as Edmonton Oilers swamp Sharks

The Oilers outshot the Avs 17-8 in the second period and had a four-minute power play after Devon Toews was flagged for high sticking Zach Hyman. However, the game remained 1-1 after two.

Story continues below advertisement

The Avalanche went on the power play with 5:31 left in the third. They had six shots on the man advantage but couldn’t find the go-ahead goal. The Oilers had a shorthanded two-on-one but Leon Draisaitl’s pass to Ekholm was tipped away.

Connor McDavid had an open look in overtime but was hooked by Bowen Byram to give the Oilers a power play. Bouchard fired a wrister past Alexandar Georgiev to end it.

It’s the Oilers 27th road win of the season to set a new team record.

Skinner made 28 saves to improve to 28-14-5.

The Oilers, 49-23-9, will end the regular season at home against San Jose on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).