National

Sports

Edmonton Oilers take down Kings to move into 2nd in Pacific

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 5, 2023 1:28 am
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 3-1 road win over the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night.

The Oilers are 10-0-1 in their last eleven games. They move a point ahead of the Kings into second in the Pacific Division.

The first period had no goals and only five shots on goal with the Kings outshooting the Oilers 3-2. Adrian Kempe had the best chance but shot wide on a breakaway.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers to release playoff ticket info this week

The Oilers grabbed the lead on a power play with 8:30 left in the second. Draisaitl sent a pass across the high slot to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who snapped his 36th of the season past Pheonix Copley.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers clinch playoff spot with blowout win over Ducks

The Kings broke through with 9:34 to go in the third when Viktor Arvidsson’s point shot eluded Stuart Skinner. It was the first goal allowed by the Oilers in 171:58.

The Oiler went on the power play not long after and regained the lead when Draisaitl slammed in a loose puck for his 51st of the season with 7:20 remaining. Darnell Nurse put it away with a long range bank shot into an empty net.

Skinner made 20 saves to improve to 26-14-5.

The Oilers, 46-23-9, will visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.)

 

