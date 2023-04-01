SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers Stuart Skinner named NHL’s rookie of the month

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2023 2:04 pm
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has been named the NHL’s rookie of the month for March.

The 24-year-old led the league with 10 wins in 12 games (10-1-1), while posting a .908 save percentage and a 2.83 goals against average.

One of those wins included a 43-save shutout in Edmonton’s 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It was the Oilers’ first shutout of the season.

One on one interview with Edmonton Oilers draft pick Stuart Skinner

In the process, Skinner set a franchise record for most wins in a single month.

He also became the first rookie goaltender to lead the league in wins during a calendar month since February 2019, when Jordan Binnington did so with the St. Louis Blues.

Skinner is the first Oilers player to receive rookie of the month honours since teammate Connor McDavid won the award three times in 2015-16 (October, February and March).

© 2023 The Canadian Press

