Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hits 100 points as Edmonton Oilers down Anaheim Ducks

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 6, 2023 1:18 am
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins earned his 100th point of the season as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night.

The Oilers have won six straight and are 11-0-1 in their last twelve games.

The Oilers had the best chance of the first period right before time expired.

Derek Ryan sent Darnell Nurse in for a shorthanded chance, but Lukas Dostal came up with a pad save.

Klim Kostin produced the game’s first goal halfway through the second. He took a fed from Mattias Janmark and slammed home his eleventh of the season.

Kostin played set-up man three minutes later, getting the puck in front to Nick Bjugstad, who chipped in his 17th.

Troy Terry beat Jack Campbell up high five minutes into the third to narrow the Oilers advantage to 2-1.

Late in the third, Nugent-Hopkins passed to Connor McDavid, who slid a pass to Zach Hyman for an empty net goal.

It’s the just the the 14th in NHL history that a team has had three 100-point players in the same season. McDavid has 148 points while Leon Draisaitl has 123.

Campbell made 27 saves to improve to 27-14-5.

The Oilers, 47-23-9, are one point behind Vegas for first in the Pacific Division. Next up are the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. (630 CHED Face-off Show at 12:30 p.m., game at 2 p.m.)

Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidanaheim ducksRyan Nugent-HopkinsJack CampbellKlim KostinNick Bjugstad
