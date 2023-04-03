Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl named NHL 2nd star for the week

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL second star of the week.

Draisaitl shared the league lead with five goals and eight points as the Oilers went 4-0-0 and clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The league’s second-leading scorer (120 points) also hit the 50-goal plateau for the third time in his career.

The Oilers are back in action Tuesday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m., coverage starts on 630 CHED at 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was named the first star while Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was named the second star of the week.

Vasilevskiy posted a 3-0-0 record with two shutouts and a .990 save percentage after stopping 99 of the 100 shots he faced.

The 2021 Conn Smythe trophy winner is tied for fifth in the league with a .918 save percentage this season.

Pastrnak added to his career-high goal-scoring output with five last week, including a hat trick Saturday against Pittsburgh. His 56 goals on the season only trail Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (62).