Connor McDavid reaches 150 points as Edmonton Oilers swamp Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers have won their seventh straight Saturday afternoon game, topping the San Jose Sharks 6-1.

The Oilers are 12-0-1 in their last thirteen games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring 5:46 into the game, finishing off an extended session of puck possession in the Sharks zone. Tomas Hertl tied it up just over a minute later. Late in the first, Connor McDavid popped the puck past James Reimer to notch his 150th point of the season. It’s just the 17th 150-point season in NHL history and the first since Mario Lemieux in 1995/96.

Halfway through the second, Zach Hyman walked in front and flicked in a backhand for his 36th. In the dying seconds of the period, Derek Ryan provided a shorthanded goal to make it 4-1.

In the third, Leon Draisaitl sent a spinning backhand pass in front to Philip Broberg, who worked his second chance past Reimer for his first of the season. McDavid registered point 151 on a breakaway goal with 5:24 to go.

The Oilers lead the league with 17 shorthanded goals.

It’s the Oilers longest win streak since they won nine straight from February 20 – March 13, 2001.

Defenceman Jason Demers played his first game as an Oiler to hit 700 career NHL games.

The Oilers, 48-23-9, will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).