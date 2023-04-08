SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Overtime Openline
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Connor McDavid reaches 150 points as Edmonton Oilers swamp Sharks

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted April 8, 2023 6:42 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers have won their seventh straight Saturday afternoon game, topping the San Jose Sharks 6-1.

The Oilers are 12-0-1 in their last thirteen games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring 5:46 into the game, finishing off an extended session of puck possession in the Sharks zone. Tomas Hertl tied it up just over a minute later. Late in the first, Connor McDavid popped the puck past James Reimer to notch his 150th point of the season. It’s just the 17th 150-point season in NHL history and the first since Mario Lemieux in 1995/96.

Read more: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hits 100 points as Edmonton Oilers down Anaheim Ducks

Halfway through the second, Zach Hyman walked in front and flicked in a backhand for his 36th. In the dying seconds of the period, Derek Ryan provided a shorthanded goal to make it 4-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers take down Kings to move into 2nd in Pacific

In the third, Leon Draisaitl sent a spinning backhand pass in front to Philip Broberg, who worked his second chance past Reimer for his first of the season. McDavid registered point 151 on a breakaway goal with 5:24 to go.

The Oilers lead the league with 17 shorthanded goals.

It’s the Oilers longest win streak since they won nine straight from February 20 – March 13, 2001.

Defenceman Jason Demers played his first game as an Oiler to hit 700 career NHL games.

The Oilers, 48-23-9, will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).

Related News
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidSan Jose SharksRyan Nugent-HopkinsStuart SkinnerZach HymanDerek Ryan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers