Stuart Skinner shuts the door as Edmonton Oilers stymie Los Angeles Kings 2-0

Stuart Skinner made 43 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers blanked the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers killed off an early power play after Connor McDavid was called for boarding when he delivered a big hit on Mikey Anderson deep in the Kings end. Anderson was injured and didn’t return to the game.

In the final minute of the first, Leon Draisaitl sent a spinning backhand pass to Evander Kane, who rifled his 15th of the season past Joonas Korpisalo.

Halfway through the second, Adrian Kempe went in alone on Stuart Skinner. Kempe went to the backhand deke, but Skinner manifested a stretching glove save.

Four minutes into the third, McDavid stole the puck at the Oilers blue line and sped away on a shorthanded breakaway. He flicked a wrister past Korpisalo for his 300th career goal.

Skinner held the fort down the stretch, making several good saves in the final moments.

The Oilers, who have six games remaining, move a point ahead of the Kings into second in the Pacific Division. The Kings have seven games left.

The Oilers, 44-23-9, will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).