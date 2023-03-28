SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Edmonton Oilers @ Arizona Coyotes
8:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Sports

Edmonton Oilers pull out 5-4 win over Coyotes

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 28, 2023 12:49 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

The Edmonton Oilers scored two goals on the power play and one shorthanded to register a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes Monday night.

Matias Maccelli put Arizona in front just prior to the game’s four minute mark. It took the Oilers only 50 seconds to respond with Zach Hyman on the scoring end of pretty power play passing. The Coyotes regained the lead on a power play of their own. Barrett Hayton’s backhand from in tight was stopped by Jack Campbell, but the rebound went in of Mattias Ekholm’s skate. Again, the Oilers provided a quick reply, with Evan Bouchard zinging home his fifth of the season 35 seconds later.

Still in the first, Kailer Yamamoto lead an odd-man rush shorthanded and teed up Darnell Nurse for his ninth.

The Oilers dominated the second period and went up 4-2 when Leon Draisaitl slid a shot from the right wing under Karel Vejmelka. It was Draisaitl’s 300th career goal.

The Coyotes came out strong in the third and tied it up with goals 58 seconds apart by Maccelli and Hayton. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins rapped in a loose puck for a power play goal to put Edmonton up 5-4 with 7:55 left.

Clayton Keller had an assist for the Coyotes to extend his point streak to 13 games.

Campbell made 29 saves for the win.

The Oilers, 42-23-9, will visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 8 p.m.)

 

 

