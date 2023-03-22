Oilers sign Swedish centre Carl Berglund to entry level contract

See more sharing options

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Carl Berglund to a two-year entry level contract.

The 23-year-old had 12 goals and 15 assists in 36 games in his senior NCAA season at UMass Lowell.

Berglund, a six-foot-two, 207-pound centre from Hammaro, Sweden, has 36 goals and 53 assists in 114 career games with the River Hawks.

Berglund spent the 2018-19 season with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede. He five goals and 11 assists in the regular season and added a pair of goals in the playoffs to help the Stampede to a Clark Cup title.

He has also signed an American Hockey League amateur try-out agreement and will report to the Oilers’ affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.

