Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Oilers sign Swedish centre Carl Berglund to entry level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 11:52 am
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Carl Berglund to a two-year entry level contract.

The 23-year-old had 12 goals and 15 assists in 36 games in his senior NCAA season at UMass Lowell.

Berglund, a six-foot-two, 207-pound centre from Hammaro, Sweden, has 36 goals and 53 assists in 114 career games with the River Hawks.

Read more: Nick Bjugstad feeling at home with Edmonton Oilers

Berglund spent the 2018-19 season with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede. He five goals and 11 assists in the regular season and added a pair of goals in the playoffs to help the Stampede to a Clark Cup title.

He has also signed an American Hockey League amateur try-out agreement and will report to the Oilers’ affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'University of Alberta goalie Matt Berlin steps in as Edmonton Oilers emergency backup goalie'
University of Alberta goalie Matt Berlin steps in as Edmonton Oilers emergency backup goalie
HockeyEdmonton sportsSportsEdmontonoilersedmonton hockeyCanada hockeycarl berglundoilers contract
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers