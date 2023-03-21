Nick Bjugstad feeling at home with Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad feels he’s fitting in just fine with his new team.

Bjugstad, 30, was traded to the Oilers from Arizona on March 2. He’s put up four points in eight games with Edmonton since then.

“This group is well solidified in the league, a lot of good players,” said Bjugstad after Tuesday’s practice. “As far as humans, there aren’t many egos in the room. Everybody is on the same page and enjoy being around each other.

“When you’re walking into a room like that, it just makes it that much easier.”

Bjugstad is renting the home of Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk in Sherwood Park.

“He’s really embraced the community of Sherwood Park. I was asking about the commute, but he’s in a great spot in Sherwood Park,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft.

“On the hockey side, he’s found a way to contribute offensively. He plays a little bit on the power play, a little bit on the penalty kill, takes some important face-offs. He’s scored some big goals for us. He’s been a good addition.”

Bjugstad is in the province with his wife and two young daughters. He recently took them to West Edmonton Mall where he reminisced about playing in The Brick Invitational 20 years ago.

“I stared at the rink, told my girls I played on that rink when I was ten. They didn’t care,” chuckled Bjugstad. “They wanted to go to the waterpark.”

Bjugstad will be going up against his former team Wednesday night when the Oilers host the Arizona Coyotes (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 7 p.m., game at 8:30 p.m.).

“We can’t take these teams lightly. They’re well coached and they work hard. We have to be ready,” he said.