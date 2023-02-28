SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Chelsea on CHED
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers get defenceman Mattias Ekholm from Nashville Predators

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 28, 2023 6:46 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.

Ekholm, 32, is in the first year of a four-year contract with an average annual value of $6.25-million. He has 18 points in 57 games this season playing 21:44 per game. The Predators will retain $250,000 of his salary per season.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers trade Jesse Puljujarvi to Carolina Hurricanes for Finnish prospect

The Oilers send defenceman Tyson Barrie, prospect forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round draft pick and fourth rounder in 2024 to the Preds. The Oilers also get a sixth round pick in 2024.

Barrie, 31, played 190 games with the Oilers over parts of three seasons. He helped the Oilers power play become one of the best in NHL history. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Schaefer was taken 32nd overall by the Oilers in 2022. He plays in the WHL for the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Ekholm, who is listed at 6’4″, 215 pounds, has played in 75 playoff games. He was drafted 102nd overall by Nashville in 2009.

The Oilers host the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).

Read more: Connor McDavid scores 50th goal but Edmonton Oilers lose to Boston Bruins

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNashville PredatorsKen HollandTyson BarrieMattias Ekholmreid schaefer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers