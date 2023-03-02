Edmonton Oilers acquire Nick Bjugstad from Arizona Coyotes

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Nick Bjugstad in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes.

Bjugstad, 30, has 13 goals and 23 points in 59 games this season. The Coyotes will retain half of his $900,000 salary cap hit.

“Lots of skill with these guys. They’re had to play against,” said Bjugstad of the Oilers. “To be on the same side is going to be fun. Individually, I think it’s a good fit for myself. I’ve kind of refound my game this year.”

The Oilers also get defenceman Cam Dineen. The 24-year-old has spent all of this season in the minors. He’s played 34 NHL games.

Going to the Coyotes are defenceman Michael Kesselring and a third round draft pick in 2023. Kesselring was drafted by the Oilers 164th overall in 2018. He has 22 points in 49 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season.

The Oilers host the Winnipeg Jets Friday night (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.). Bjugstad said he’ll travel to Edmonton on Friday but does not expect to make his Oilers debut in that game.

“I was in The Brick Tournament when I was kid. Spent seven days in that mall which were the seven best days of my life as a kid,” recalled Bjugstad. “Just excited to be a part of the community. I know the fans are unbelievable.

“(Former Oiler and current Coyote Zack) Kassian said there’s nothing like it as far as the playoff experience.”