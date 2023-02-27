Connor McDavid scores 50th goal but Edmonton Oilers lose to Boston Bruins

Send this page to someone via email

The Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game, topping the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night at Rogers Place.

The teams traded goals 13 seconds apart before the game was three minutes old.

Captain Connor McDavid took a long pass from Leon Draisaitl and beat Jeremy Swayman five-hole. Tomas Nosek provided the quick reply for Boston.

Nick Foligno put the Bruins in front, finishing off a pass from Charlie Coyle with 4:54 left in the first.

In the second, Klim Kostin beat out an icing and put the puck in front to a wide-open McDavid.

He went to the forehand to beat Swayman for his 50th of the season.

McDavid became the sixth Oiler to post a 50-goal season, joining Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson, Mark Messier, and Draisaitl.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 50th goal of the season against the Boston Bruins during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Monday February 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Bruins regained the lead with 29.9 seconds left in the second. Pavel Zacha dove for a loose puck in front and chipped it over Stuart Skinner.

Kostin had a major penalty negated by video review in the third. The tape showed he didn’t make contact with Boston’s David Krecji, who accidentally cut himself with his own stick.

However, Kostin would be assessed a double minor for high sticking Patrice Bergeron with 4:30 left.

Vincent Desharnais then went off for slashing, giving Boston a two-man advantage for 1:56.

McDavid and Draisaitl would get a shorthanded two-on-one but didn’t get a shot away. Not long after, Darnell Nurse couldn’t finish a one-time chance from the right wing.

Swayman earned the win with 22 saves. Skinner stopped 25 shots.

View image in full screen Boston Bruins’ Nick Foligno (17) and Charlie Coyle (13) celebrate a goal as Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) skates past during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Monday February 27, 2023. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

The Oilers, 32-21-8, will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. The 630 CHED Face-off Show starts at 4:30 p.m., the game begins at 6 p.m.