Sports

Edmonton Oilers trade Jesse Puljujarvi to Carolina Hurricanes for Finnish prospect

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 12:49 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday morning the club has traded Jesse Puljujarvi, the winger they drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Puljujarvi, 24, struggled offensively during the 2022-23 season after posting career highs in goals and assists with the Oilers in the prior season.

NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Jesse Puljujarvi, from Sweden, during a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta., on Oct. 29, 2022. View image in full screen
NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Jesse Puljujarvi, from Sweden, during a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta., on Oct. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

In return for the six-foot-four forward, the Oilers will receive winger Patrik Puistola from the Hurricanes. Puistola, who hails from Finland, was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft by Carolina and has yet to play an NHL game.

READ MORE: Upgrades might prove too costly for cap-strapped Oilers as trade deadline approaches

Puljujarvi had become a lightning rod for both praise and criticism by fans on social media over the past few seasons. Nicknamed the Bison King, Puljujarvi has played all 317 games of his NHL career with the Oilers, scoring 51 times and collecting 61 assists.

The Oilers announced the trade via Twitter and did not provide further details about the deal.

The move comes the morning after the Oilers lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins at home on Monday night and three days before the NHL’s official trade deadline passes.

More to come…

Puljujarvi skates on McDavid’s line at Oilers practice on Thursday
NHLEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersNational Hockey LeagueNHL HockeyCarolina HurricanesNHL Trade DeadlineJesse PuljujarviOilers trade Jesse PuljujarviPatrik Puistola
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

