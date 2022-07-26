Edmonton Oilers sign Jesse Puljujarvi to 1-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have signed winger Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year contract.

The team announced the move on Tuesday afternoon. The contract is worth $3 million.

Puljujarvi had filed for salary arbitration over the weekend.

The #Oilers have signed Jesse Puljujarvi to a one-year, $3 million contract. The Finnish forward scored a career-high 36 points in 65 games last season. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 26, 2022

Puljujarvi is coming off his fifth NHL season, appearing in 65 games, scoring 14 goals and making 22 assists for 36 points.

The 24-year-old got off to a fast start last season but struggled to produce at times in the second half — including in the playoffs — after sustaining injuries and spending time in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

He added three points during the Oilers’ 16 playoff games — one goal and two assists.

Puljujarvi was selected fourth overall by the Oilers in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

He has played 259 games, tallied 46 goals and 52 assists along with 76 penalty minutes with a plus/minus of +18.

Earlier Tuesday, the Oilers announced the addition of former NHL defenceman Mark Stuart to its coaching staff for the upcoming season.