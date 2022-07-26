SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Edmonton Oilers add former NHL defenceman Mark Stuart to coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2022 2:12 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers have added former NHL defenceman Mark Stuart to its coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Stuart spent last season coaching at his alma mater, Colorado College.

The 38-year-old previously held a position with the Winnipeg Jets’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, in 2018-19 before joining the University of Vermont staff.

A former first-round draft choice in 2003, Stuart played 673 games across 12 seasons in the NHL.

Stuart played six years for the Boston Bruins before getting traded to the Atlanta Thrashers, where he played for one season.

Once the team relocated to Winnipeg, he played his final six years there before competing in Germany for one season with Adler Mannheim.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
