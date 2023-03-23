Connor McDavid gets to 60 goals in Edmonton Oilers OT win

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid scored twice, including his 60th of the season, as the Edmonton Oilers outlasted the Arizona Coyotes for a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

McDavid became the fourth active player to record 60 goals in a season. He joins Alex Ovechkin (65 in 2007-08), Auston Matthews (60 in 2021-22) and Steven Stamkos (60 in 2011-12).

The Oilers captain opened the scoring with a nifty goal on the power play. He was taking the puck behind the net then flicked the puck in off the back of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram.

It was McDavid’s 59th of the season. The Coyotes replied with a power play goal of their own by J.J. Moser.

In the second period, Nick Schmaltz stole the puck behind the net and set up Clayton Keller for his 33rd.

The Oilers had most of the pressure in the second and finally pulled even when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on the power play with 9.6 seconds on the clock.

With 11:06 left in the third, Barrett Hayton set up Keller in front for his second of the night.

It took the Oilers less than four minutes to bounce back. Leon Draisaitl sent a precise stretch pass to Nugent-Hopkins, who roared in and beat Ingram blocker side.

In overtime, McDavid hit the post on a breakaway, then got another chance in alone just ten seconds later. This time he roofed a shot over the sprawled out keeper for his 60th.

Draisaitl had four assists.

McDavid joins Wayne Gretzky (five times) and Jari Kurri (two times) as the only players in Oilers franchise history with 60 or more goals in a single season.

The Oilers, 41-23-8, will host Vegas on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).