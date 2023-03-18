Evander Kane scores hat trick as Edmonton Oilers win in Seattle

Send this page to someone via email

Evander Kane’s sixth regular season hat trick paced the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-4 win over the Seattle Kraken Saturday afternoon.

It took the Oilers only 1:35 to grab the lead when Kane’s long-wrister eluded Philipp Grubauer.

Vince Dunn’s shot beat Stuart Skinner five minutes later. Dunn extended his point streak to twelve games. The Kraken outplayed the Oilers for most of the first, but Edmonton escaped with the lead thanks to Kailer Yamamoto’s tap in of a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 3:24 on the clock.

Kane scored in the first minute of the second period, one-timing a pass from Connor McDavid. Jordan Eberle popped a shot through Skinner to cut the Oilers lead to 3-2.

Story continues below advertisement

Grubauer left the game 6:30 into the second after allowing three goals on ten shots. He was replaced by Martin Jones, who was promptly beaten by Zach Hyman, his 30th. Again, the Kraken refused to wilt with Oliver Bjorkstrand beating Skinner blocker side.

With Hyman getting his 30th goal, the Oilers have four 30-goal scorers in the same season for the first time since 1989/90: Messier 45, Anderson 34, Kurri 33, Tikkanen 30. — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) March 18, 2023

Read more: Depth players coming through for Edmonton Oilers

After serving a penalty in the third, Kane took a long backhand pass from Leon Draisaitl, went in down the left side, and fired a shot past Jones’ glove.

McDavid notched his 58th late in the game on a power play. Eeli Tolvanen scored in the final minute for Seattle.

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm both had three assists. McDavid had a goal and two assists to get up to 134 points.

Skinner finished with 33 saves.

The Oilers, 39-23-8, will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6 p.m., game at 7:30 p.m.).