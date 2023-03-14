Leon Draisaitl scores twice as Edmonton Oilers sink Senators 6-3

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers rode a big second period to a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers scored on the game’s first shot when Derek Ryan beat Mads Sogaard for his twelfth of the seaso,n just 2:20 after the opening face-off.

Brady Tkachuk tied it on the power play when his pass across the crease went in off Vincent Desharnais’ skate.

The Oilers regained the lead when Warren Foegele set up Leon Draisaitl for his 43rd.

Late in the first, the Senators struck on a shorthanded two-on-one with Tim Stutzle tapping in a feed from Dylan Gambrell.

The Oilers pulled away with three goals in the second period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins banged in a power play goal to make it 3-2.

Draisaitl recorded his 100th point of the season when he slammed in a pass from Connor McDavid.

With time expiring, Mattias Ekholm threaded a pass to Nick Bjugstad, who roofed a backhand with 0.2 on the clock.

Stutzle gave the Sens life five-and-a-half minutes into the third. They had two power play opportunities later in the period but couldn’t pull closer.

Stuart Skinner did some of his best work in the Oilers net with just over three minutes left, denying Derick Brassard and then Shane Pinto from point blank.

McDavid put it away with an empty netter to hit 129 points — the most in a season since Mario Lemieux reached 161 in 1995/96.

Skinner finished with 29 saves.

It’s the fourth time Draisaitl has had a 100-point season.

Zach Hyman didn’t play.

The Oilers, 37-23-8, will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday. (The 630 CHED Face-off Show starts at 5:30 p.m., game is at 7 p.m.)