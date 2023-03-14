Back to hockey for Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid after Junos experience

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is used to being in the spotlight at Rogers Place, but on Monday night he did it as a presenter at the Junos.

“It was definitely different, but really fun. Cool to do something new,” said McDavid, who said he was a little bit surprised when he was asked to introduce Nickelback as part of the band’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame induction.

“With it being in Edmonton, I guess I could understand. It was something I was hesitant to do at first but glad I did.”

McDavid said he remains more comfortable answering questions about hockey.

“Definitely a lot more comfortable talking to you guys and the forecheck and the power play and stuff,” he chuckled.

It’s back to hockey for McDavid and the Oilers Tuesday night at Rogers Place when they take on the Ottawa Senators (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.). The Oilers were beaten 7-4 Saturday in Toronto. In their two previous games, they allowed only four goals combined.

“The word we keep going back to is consistency. That’s what we’ve been trying to find all year,” said McDavid. “We have to get back to our game here tonight.”

“I don’t think we’re going to ever be perfect. There are going to be moments in games where the other team does good things as well,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “The one thing we talked about is how to stem the tide when things aren’t going your way.”

Stuart Skinner is expected to start in goal. The Oilers beat the Senators 6-3 in Ottawa on Feb. 11.