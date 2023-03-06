Connor McDavid scores twice as Edmonton Oilers beat Buffalo Sabres 3-2

Send this page to someone via email

Stuart Skinner made 37 saves and Connor McDavid hit another milestone as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 3-2 win Monday night in Buffalo.

It was an action-packed first period with the Oilers outshooting the Sabres 20-15. McDavid opened the scoring, his 53rd of the season, banking a wraparound past Craig Anderson. Less than three minutes later, Jeff Skinner rattled a one-timer on a power play past Stuart Skinner to make it 1-1.

The Sabres outplayed the Oilers in the second, firing 13 shots at Skinner, who turned then all aside. The Oilers went ahead with 1:15 left in the session when Derek Ryan potted his eleventh off a pass from Devin Shore.

Story continues below advertisement

Dylan Cozens spun and scored in the first minute of the second to pull the Sabres square again. It didn’t take long for McDavid to answer back, firing a shot through Anderson’s five-hole less than three minutes later. That gave McDavid a new career-high of 124 points.

Skinner made several sharp saves down the stretch to preserve the victory.

The Oilers, 35-22-8, will visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4 p.m., game at 5:30 p.m.).