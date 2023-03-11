SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Overtime Openline
8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers fall 7-4 in Toronto

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 11, 2023 10:23 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

The teams traded goals 22 seconds apart before the game was four minutes old. Noel Acciari banged in a loose puck in front to put Toronto in front. Mattias Ekholm provided the response, stepping into a slapper and ripping his first as an Oiler past Matt Murray. Evander Kane made it 2-1 Oilers, swooping behind the net and tucking in a wraparound.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers hand Boston Bruins rare home ice loss

Connor McDavid notched his 55th early in the second, sliding a shot five-hole on Murray. The Leafs regained the lead with three goals in exactly three minutes. Ryan McLeod turned the puck over to Mitch Marner, who then deployed a couple of nifty moves to beat Skinner. William Nylander took advantage of another Oilers giveaway to tie it, then John Tavares finished off a two-on-one with Auston Matthews. Tavares added a power play goal late in the second to make it 5-3 Toronto after two.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton Oilers Mega 50-50 supports first responders

Tavares set up Matthews for another power play strike halfway through the third. Leon Draisaitl gave the Oilers a bit of life with a power play one-timer with 7:29 to go. The Oilers went on another power play a couple of minutes later but couldn’t muster a goal. Acciari hit the empty net in the final minute.

Marner had a goal and three assists. McDavid had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers, 36-23-8, will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. Game at 7 p.m.).

 

Related News
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersToronto Maple LeafsConnor McDavidJohn TavaresStuart SkinnerMattias Ekholm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers