Edmonton Oilers fall 7-4 in Toronto

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored four goals in the second period on the way to a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers Saturday night.

The teams traded goals 22 seconds apart before the game was four minutes old. Noel Acciari banged in a loose puck in front to put Toronto in front. Mattias Ekholm provided the response, stepping into a slapper and ripping his first as an Oiler past Matt Murray. Evander Kane made it 2-1 Oilers, swooping behind the net and tucking in a wraparound.

Connor McDavid notched his 55th early in the second, sliding a shot five-hole on Murray. The Leafs regained the lead with three goals in exactly three minutes. Ryan McLeod turned the puck over to Mitch Marner, who then deployed a couple of nifty moves to beat Skinner. William Nylander took advantage of another Oilers giveaway to tie it, then John Tavares finished off a two-on-one with Auston Matthews. Tavares added a power play goal late in the second to make it 5-3 Toronto after two.

Tavares set up Matthews for another power play strike halfway through the third. Leon Draisaitl gave the Oilers a bit of life with a power play one-timer with 7:29 to go. The Oilers went on another power play a couple of minutes later but couldn’t muster a goal. Acciari hit the empty net in the final minute.

Marner had a goal and three assists. McDavid had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers, 36-23-8, will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. Game at 7 p.m.).