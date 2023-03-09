Edmonton Oilers hand Boston Bruins rare home ice loss

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers ended the Boston Bruins ten-game winning streak with a 3-2 win Thursday night.

It’s only the third time this season the Bruins have lost a home game in regulation time.

The Oilers had some early possession in the Boston zone, but the Bruins took the lead on their first shot of the game.

Brad Marchand sifted a left wing shot through Stuart Skinner to make it 1-0 just prior to the four minute mark.

In the dying seconds of the first, David Krejci knocked down Skinner’s clearing attempt and fed David Pastrnak, who blasted home his 45th of the season with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

Just past the halfway point of the second, the Oilers broke out on a four-on-one. Mattias Janmark set up Evan Bouchard, who fired in his first goal since November 28, breaking a 43-game goalless drought.

The Oilers pulled even 6:08 into the third.

Devin Shore blocked a clearing attempt and put the puck in front for Ryan McLeod, who buried his eleventh.

Darnell Nurse provided the winner with 4:49 left as his wrister from the left point floated past Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins had been 35-0-2 when leading after two periods.

Skinner finished with 26 saves. Connor McDavid had his point streak end at eleven games.

The Oilers, 36-22-8, have won six of their last seven visits to Boston. They’ll visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. (The 630 CHED Face-off Show begins at 3:30 p.m., game at 5 p.m.)