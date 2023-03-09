SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Edmonton Oilers @ Boston Bruins
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers hand Boston Bruins rare home ice loss

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 9, 2023 10:28 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Oilers ended the Boston Bruins ten-game winning streak with a 3-2 win Thursday night.

It’s only the third time this season the Bruins have lost a home game in regulation time.

The Oilers had some early possession in the Boston zone, but the Bruins took the lead on their first shot of the game.

Brad Marchand sifted a left wing shot through Stuart Skinner to make it 1-0 just prior to the four minute mark.

In the dying seconds of the first, David Krejci knocked down Skinner’s clearing attempt and fed David Pastrnak, who blasted home his 45th of the season with 0.3 seconds on the clock.

Read more: Connor McDavid scores twice as Edmonton Oilers beat Buffalo Sabres 3-2

Story continues below advertisement

Just past the halfway point of the second, the Oilers broke out on a four-on-one. Mattias Janmark set up Evan Bouchard, who fired in his first goal since November 28, breaking a 43-game goalless drought.

Read more: Connor McDavid scores twice as Edmonton Oilers beat Buffalo Sabres 3-2

The Oilers pulled even 6:08 into the third.

Devin Shore blocked a clearing attempt and put the puck in front for Ryan McLeod, who buried his eleventh.

Darnell Nurse provided the winner with 4:49 left as his wrister from the left point floated past Jeremy Swayman.

The Bruins had been 35-0-2 when leading after two periods.

Skinner finished with 26 saves. Connor McDavid had his point streak end at eleven games.

The Oilers, 36-22-8, have won six of their last seven visits to Boston. They’ll visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. (The 630 CHED Face-off Show begins at 3:30 p.m., game at 5 p.m.)

Related News
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidBoston Bruinsevan bouchardDarnell NurseStuart SkinnerRyan McLeod
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers