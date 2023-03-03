Edmonton Oilers throttle Winnipeg Jets 6-3

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers went in front on a power play 2:06 into the game when Nugent-Hopkins set up Leon Draisaitl for his 37th of the season.

That extended Draisaitl’s point streak to eleven games. Not long after, Kevin Stenlund was assessed a double minor for high sticking Nuge, but the Oilers couldn’t extend the lead.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers GM says team has more size and depth after deadline

Nugent-Hopkins beat Connor Hellebuyck with a quick wrister 1:44 into the second, setting a new career high with his 29th of the year.

Halfway through the period, Nugent-Hopkins sent Kailer Yamamoto in on a breakaway. He went to the backhand for his seventh.

Story continues below advertisement

Only 40 seconds later, Yamamoto hammered a loose puck past Hellebuyck to make it 4-0.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers acquire Nick Bjugstad from Arizona Coyotes

David Rittich replaced Hellebuyck (20 saves on 24 shots) to start the third. Nugent-Hopkins beat him on a power play early in the period for his 30th.

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby ended Stuart Skinner’s shutout bid with 13:38 on the clock.

The Oilers went up 6-1 on an alert play by Draisaitl.

He was taken down, driving to the crease and crashed into the Jets net. With a delayed penalty coming to Winnipeg and the post off its mooring, Draisaitl lifted the net back into the place.

He then got the puck and ripped it over Rittich’s shoulder.

The Jets had goals 1:06 apart from Mark Scheifele and Brenden Dillon.

Captain Connor McDavid had three assists in the game.

The Oilers, 34-21-8, will take on the Jets again on Saturday, back in Winnipeg. (The 630 CHED Face-off Show begins at 3:30 p.m., game starts at 5 p.m.)