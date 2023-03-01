SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Shaye Ganam
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
630CHED
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Evan Bouchard expected to man point on power play for Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 1, 2023 1:34 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is expected to make his Edmonton Oilers debut Wednesday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 4:30 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).

“He’s a veteran defender with great experience. Good length. Takes a lot of pride in the way he plays the game,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft, who added Ekholm will be paired with Evan Bouchard.

Ekholm was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday for Tyson Barrie, prospect Reid Schaefer, and two draft picks.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers get defenceman Mattias Ekholm from Nashville Predators

“I think he knows how to shut guys down. He defends hard. He defends the right way, and he’s really good with the puck on his stick,” noted Leon Draisaitl. “He’s an all-round, really good defenceman.”

Story continues below advertisement

With Barrie gone, Bouchard is expected to take over as the point man on the Oilers power play, which leads the league at 31.9 pre cent.

“It’s never exciting to see someone go, but it is an opportunity for me and hopefully I can take it and run with it,” said Bouchard.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers trade Jesse Puljujarvi to Carolina Hurricanes for Finnish prospect

“In terms of our power play, historically it’s shown to be good with different types of personnel,” said Woodcroft. “Bouchard has got some reps in that spot. He’s been an understudy, so to speak, over the last year-and-a-half.”

The Maple Leafs have feasted on the Oilers at Rogers Place since the building opened for the 2016/17 season, going 9-0-1.

Related News
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersToronto Maple LeafsConnor McDavidLeon Draisaitlevan bouchardJay WoodcroftMattias Ekholm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers