Connor McDavid continues to fly as Edmonton Oilers beat Maple Leafs

Captain Connor McDavid posted his fifth consecutive two-goal game as the Edmonton Oilers toppled the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

McDavid opened the scoring on an early Oilers power play, banging a rebound past Ilya Samsonov.

The Leafs tied it when the Oilers appeared to be expecting the play to be blown dead.

Mitch Marner stole the puck and set up David Kampf for the tying goal. McDavid went to work 22 seconds later, sliding a wrister under Samsonov.

Late in the first, Zach Hyman tallied his 29th to finish off an extended session of forechecking.

Newcomer Mattias Ekholm earned an assist for his first point as an Oiler. McDavid had the other helper to cap off a three-point period.

Kailer Yamamoto tipped in Cody Ceci’s point shot partway through the second. Klim Kostin made it 5-1, finishing off a pretty passing play that involved Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele.

Mitch Marner scored a power play 1:08 into the second. Foegele thought he got it right back when he tapped in a rebound, but the play was blown dead as the referee believed Samsonov had covered the puck.

Justin Holl nailed Yamamoto behind the Leafs net with 8:53 left, prompting Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to drop the gloves with Holl. Nugent-Hopkins had the better of the blows in the bout.

Stuart Skinner made 26 saves for the win in net.

Ekholm played 20:50 in his Oilers debut.

The Oilers, 33-21-8, will host Winnipeg on Friday (The 630 CHED Face-off Show begins at 5:30 p.m., game starts at 7 p.m.)