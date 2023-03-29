Ryan Nugent-Hopkins racks up 5 points in Edmonton Oilers win over Vegas

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied a career high with five points (one goal, four assists) as the Edmonton Oilers pounded the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4 in Sin City on Tuesday night.

The teams combined for five goals in the first ten minutes of the game.

Jonathan Marchessault found himself alone in front and beat Stuart Skinner on the Golden Knights’ first shot, just 1:12 after the opening face-off.

Evan Bouchard ripped in a power play goal 37 seconds later.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stole the puck and wired his 35th past Jonathan Quick to make it 2-1 Oilers.

William Karlsson tied it on a shorthanded breakaway. Leon Draisaitl came right back with a power play goal 24 seconds later.

Michael Amadio made it 3-3 with a goal early in the second, but the Oilers dominated after that. Darnell Nurse beat Quick with a slapper from a sharp angle.

Evander Kane scored off the rush for his 300th career goal.

Zach Hyman converted on the power play to make it 6-3 for the Oilers, who outshot Vegas 21-6 in the period.

Laurent Brossoit replaced Quick to start the third. Brett Kulak came out of the penalty box and beat Brossoit over the blocker for his third. Marchessault scored a late goal for Vegas.

Connor McDavid had three assists to get to 143 points. Kane had eleven shots on goal.

Skinner made 18 saves for his 22nd win.

Nugent-Hopkins had five assists in a 9-2 win victory against Chicago on Nov. 19, 2011.

The Oilers, 43-23-9, will host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday (630 CHED Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.)