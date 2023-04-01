Menu

Crime

N.B. man arrested via RCMP dog services after copper wires found cut

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 1, 2023 10:01 am
N.B. woman says copper wire theft setting her company back
WATCH: A New Brunswick woman says theft of copper wiring has set her company back tens of thousands of dollars on the renovation of her downtown Moncton income property. – Feb 1, 2023
New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a man after reports of a suspicious person near a power pole in Oromocto.

The incident was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, when police found “a number of cut wires and fresh tracks in the snow.”

Shortly after, RCMP Police Dog Services assisted in finding the suspect — a 41-year-old man from Oromocto.

Read more: Bell Aliant records 60 copper wire thefts in N.B. capital region in 6 months

Police arrested Stuart McCann, who appeared in court the following day to hear four charges, including theft and mischief.

McCann was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court at the end of April.

This incident is the latest in a series of copper wire thefts in Oromocto and Fredericton, police said, adding it causes losses to businesses, homes and government departments.

N.B. woman says copper wire theft setting her company back

Copper wire is a precious metal contained in phone lines strung across almost every kilometre of New Brunswick.

Last week, Bell Aliant released that it has recorded more than 60 thefts of copper wire since October 2022 in the province, costing the company more than $1.5 million.

RCMP said in the Friday release “anyone who witnesses suspicious activity near an electrical substation or power poles is asked to contact their local police department.”

— with files from Nathalie Sturgeon 

