Minimum wage is going up in 3 Atlantic Canadian provinces. Here’s by how much

Three Atlantic Canadian provinces are increasing their minimum wage this Saturday.

New Brunswick will be bringing its wage up to $14.75, in the province’s third $1-increase in the past year.

The increase was announced at the end of January and was said to impact about 19,000 workers.

In Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, the base wage is going up to $14.50.

Nova Scotia announced the bump this February, saying it has accepted recommendations from the Minimum Wage Review Committee, which include setting the minimum wage at $15 an hour.

The province will increase wages by another 50 cents to get to that number on Oct. 1.

In a February release, the province said 2021-2022 data showed there were about 28,500 Nova Scotians working for minimum wage. It also said wages will reach $15.25 one year from now, on April 1, 2024.

Prince Edward Island raised its minimum wage to $14.50 from $13.70 an hour earlier this year, and will match $15 an hour on Oct. 1 as well. Newfoundland and Labrador will also reach $15 an hour on that date.

Until then, New Brunswick will have the highest minimum wage on the east coast.

The federal government is also increasing its base wage Saturday — to $16.65 from $15.55 per hour.

In a March 21 release, federal Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan Jr. said, “The cost of living is rising, so we’re making sure that wages keep going up too. We’re looking after workers, because that’s how you grow the economy and create more prosperity for everyone.”

On Friday, Ontario announced it will also match that rate on Oct. 1.

Across the country, all but two provinces will reach or exceed the $15-an-hour mark in October, with Nunavut, Ontario and Yukon exceeding $16 per hour.

Saskatchewan’s wage is, as of the end of March, set to be $14 an hour on Oct. 1 — the lowest in the country. New Brunswick is expected to remain $14.75 an hour.