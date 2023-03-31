List of minimum wages across Canada as of Oct. 1, 2023

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario announced Friday that its minimum wage will increase on Oct. 1 to $16.55. Here is a list of the minimum wages in other jurisdictions across the country as of the same date:

Yukon – $16.77

Federal – $16.65

Ontario – $16.55

Nunavut – $16

British Columbia – $15.65

Manitoba – $15.30

Quebec – $15.25

Northwest Territories – currently $15.20, but set to rise on Sept. 1 with inflation

Nova Scotia – $15

Newfoundland and Labrador – $15

Prince Edward Island – $15

Alberta – $15

New Brunswick – $14.75

Saskatchewan – $14