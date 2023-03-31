List of minimum wages across Canada as of Oct. 1, 2023

TORONTO — Ontario announced Friday that its minimum wage will increase on Oct. 1 to $16.55. Here is a list of the minimum wages in other jurisdictions across the country as of the same date:
Yukon – $16.77
Federal – $16.65
Ontario – $16.55
Nunavut – $16
British Columbia – $15.65
Manitoba – $15.30
Quebec – $15.25
Northwest Territories – currently $15.20, but set to rise on Sept. 1 with inflation
Nova Scotia – $15
Newfoundland and Labrador – $15
Prince Edward Island – $15
Alberta – $15
New Brunswick – $14.75
Saskatchewan – $14
