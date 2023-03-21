Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cyclist hits wire suspended at head level across trail, Saint John police investigating

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: March 21'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: March 21
WATCH: The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A cyclist riding on a trial at Rockwood Park in Saint John struck a wire than had been strung up at head level, according to police.

Saint John police say the incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. this past Saturday, while the cyclist was riding downhill.

Read more: Man arrested with replica gun at busy Saint John Canada Day celebration: police

“The cyclist struck a thin wire that was suspended at head level across the trail,” police said in a release.

“The cyclist was wearing a helmet with a face guard and, therefore, was not injured.”

Trending Now

However, police said they are concerned that this “act of mischief” could have resulted in serious injury had the rider not been wearing protective equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeSaint John policecyclist injuredSaint John CrimeNB CrimeRockwood ParkNb mischief
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers