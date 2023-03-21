Cyclist hits wire suspended at head level across trail, Saint John police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist riding on a trial at Rockwood Park in Saint John struck a wire than had been strung up at head level, according to police.

Saint John police say the incident happened between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. this past Saturday, while the cyclist was riding downhill.

“The cyclist struck a thin wire that was suspended at head level across the trail,” police said in a release.

“The cyclist was wearing a helmet with a face guard and, therefore, was not injured.”

However, police said they are concerned that this “act of mischief” could have resulted in serious injury had the rider not been wearing protective equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers.