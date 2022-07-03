Menu

Crime

Man arrested with replica gun at busy Saint John Canada Day celebration: police

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 10:37 am
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a man with a rifle at Rockwood Park. View image in full screen
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a man with a rifle at Rockwood Park. Tim Roszell/Global News

The Saint John Police Force says a 23-year-old man was arrested on July 1 after reports of an armed person in Rockwood Park.

Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said police received multiple calls of a man dressed in black and carrying a long gun in the park.

Read more: Worker dies after incident at Saint John AIM facility

“One caller reported that the suspect was near the playground,” according to a statement by Rocca. “This was causing panic as there were many people, including children, in the park for Canada Day celebrations.”

He said patrol officers began evacuating the park as they searched for the suspect.

“The 23-year-old suspect was located sitting on a park bench with what appeared to be a rifle with him,” Rocca said in an email. “The suspect was arrested for possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

Rocca said the weapon was found to be an imitation and has been seized by police.

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect was released from custody and is expected to return to court on Sept. 27.

