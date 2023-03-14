Scammers accuse victims of seeking escort service, demand money: Halifax police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are warning residents of a new scam circulating in the region, in which scammers claim to be members of a “cartel” and threaten to harm victims.

In a release, police said extortion scammers will call or text victims and accuse them of contacting an escort service as a way to intimidate the victim into giving money.

The scammers will demand payment, and send “graphic photos depicting violence,” while threatening to harm a victim or their loved ones, police said.

— Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 14, 2023

“Police believe the scammers are randomly contacting people and the people targeted have not necessarily contacted an escort service,” read the release.

Police say the scam has circulated in other parts of Canada, and is an attempt to pressure people into giving money.

They advise Nova Scotians to not respond to these scams, and not provide money or personal information.

“Police also recommend you block the number and avoid opening unsolicited text messages from unfamiliar numbers,” they said.

Scams have been on the rise in the province in the past year.

Earlier this month, the RCMP reported Nova Scotians lost a record-breaking $3.6 million to scammers in 2022, up from $2.5 million the previous year.

As March is Fraud Prevention Month, the RCMP warned residents to be alert to scam activity, which can be “rampant” and “devastatingly costly.”

— With files from Alex Cooke.