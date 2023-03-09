Police warning to seniors: Don’t fall prey to ‘grandparent scam’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Okanagan are warning residents to be aware of an ongoing telephone scam.

Called the ‘grandparent’ scam, because it targets seniors, the fraud involves ne’er-do-wells posing as a grandchild, or some relative, then pleading for financial help.

RCMP say police across the nation are seeing an alarming increase in the number of seniors being bilked for thousands of dollars.

“Scammers often use emotional manipulation to persuade their victims to send money,” said the Penticton RCMP.

“In this scam, the imposter will call the grandparent, pretending to be their grandchild, and ask for money, claiming to be in a dangerous or urgent situation.”

According to police, the scammers use tactics such as urgency, secrecy and pressure to convince the senior to send money.

“We’re urging our seniors to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be a grandchild or a loved one in distress,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

“Always take the time to verify the caller’s identity before sending money. Don’t let emotions override common sense, and never give out personal information, such as bank accounts or credit card numbers.

“Remember, it’s OK to say no and hang up if something doesn’t feel right. Your safety and security are our top priority.”

If you’ve been victimized by this scam, you’re asked to report it to your local police, as well as to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre.

