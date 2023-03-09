Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police warning to seniors: Don’t fall prey to ‘grandparent scam’

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 9, 2023 6:44 pm
File photo.
File photo. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in the Okanagan are warning residents to be aware of an ongoing telephone scam.

Called the ‘grandparent’ scam, because it targets seniors, the fraud involves ne’er-do-wells posing as a grandchild, or some relative, then pleading for financial help.

RCMP say police across the nation are seeing an alarming increase in the number of seniors being bilked for thousands of dollars.

Read more: Newcomers to Canada ‘most vulnerable’ to rental scams

“Scammers often use emotional manipulation to persuade their victims to send money,” said the Penticton RCMP.

“In this scam, the imposter will call the grandparent, pretending to be their grandchild, and ask for money, claiming to be in a dangerous or urgent situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the scammers use tactics such as urgency, secrecy and pressure to convince the senior to send money.

“We’re urging our seniors to be cautious when receiving unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be a grandchild or a loved one in distress,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

Click to play video: 'BBB with advice on avoiding riskiest scams in Canada'
BBB with advice on avoiding riskiest scams in Canada

“Always take the time to verify the caller’s identity before sending money. Don’t let emotions override common sense, and never give out personal information, such as bank accounts or credit card numbers.

Trending Now

“Remember, it’s OK to say no and hang up if something doesn’t feel right. Your safety and security are our top priority.”

If you’ve been victimized by this scam, you’re asked to report it to your local police, as well as to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Grandparent scam ‘very lucrative’ but also ‘heartbreaking’: Alberta police'
Grandparent scam ‘very lucrative’ but also ‘heartbreaking’: Alberta police
CrimeRCMPOkanagancentral okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganNorth OkanaganScampenticton rcmpGrandparent scam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers