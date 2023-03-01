Nova Scotians lost more than $3 million to scams in 2022, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians lost a record-breaking $3.6 million to scammers in 2022, up from $2.5 million the previous year, according to the RCMP.

“Fraudsters continue to steal hard-earned money from people in every corner of our province,” said Sgt. Andrew Joyce of the RCMP financial crime unit in a release.

“False investment opportunities, fake relationships, and bogus prize winnings are costing Nova Scotians thousands.”

In terms of dollar losses, investment scams were the costliest, with Nova Scotians losing about $1.8 million to fake or misleading investments last year.

Here are some of the other top scams in the province:

Story continues below advertisement

Romance scams: $616,051

Prize scams: $313,187

Spear phishing: $276,512

Vendor fraud: $164,807

Job scams: $134,132

Service scams: $118,342

Extortion: $104,128

Merchandise scams: $67,547

Emergency (jail, accident, hospital, help) scams: $60,616.

Joyce noted that March is Fraud Prevention Month and said Nova Scotians should be alert to scam activity, which he described as “rampant” and “devastatingly costly.”

The release said in order to reduce the chances of being a victim of fraud, people should:

Avoid giving out their personal or financial information to unknown callers, texters or emailers;

Resist acting immediately when pressured to give someone money;

Never send cryptocurrency or gift cards as payment;

Be aware that government agencies and police don’t request payment via gift cards or cryptocurrency, and will not show up at someone’s residence to collect money.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud should contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police, the release said.