Crime

Nova Scotians lost more than $3 million to scams in 2022, RCMP say

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 3:17 pm
Halifax police looking for suspect in senior scam cases
WATCH: Halifax Regional Police are warning the public about a scam that has defrauded dozens of seniors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over the last few months. – Feb 14, 2023
Nova Scotians lost a record-breaking $3.6 million to scammers in 2022, up from $2.5 million the previous year, according to the RCMP.

“Fraudsters continue to steal hard-earned money from people in every corner of our province,” said Sgt. Andrew Joyce of the RCMP financial crime unit in a release.

“False investment opportunities, fake relationships, and bogus prize winnings are costing Nova Scotians thousands.”

Read more: Nova Scotia warns public of crypto scam resulting in ‘unrecoverable’ losses

In terms of dollar losses, investment scams were the costliest, with Nova Scotians losing about $1.8 million to fake or misleading investments last year.

Here are some of the other top scams in the province:

  • Romance scams: $616,051
  • Prize scams: $313,187
  • Spear phishing: $276,512
  • Vendor fraud: $164,807
  • Job scams: $134,132
  • Service scams: $118,342
  • Extortion: $104,128
  • Merchandise scams: $67,547
  • Emergency (jail, accident, hospital, help) scams: $60,616.
Trending Now

Joyce noted that March is Fraud Prevention Month and said Nova Scotians should be alert to scam activity, which he described as “rampant” and “devastatingly costly.”

Read more: ‘Grandparent scams’ cost seniors over $9.2M last year. Here’s how to protect yourself

The release said in order to reduce the chances of being a victim of fraud, people should:

  • Avoid giving out their personal or financial information to unknown callers, texters or emailers;
  • Resist acting immediately when pressured to give someone money;
  • Never send cryptocurrency or gift cards as payment;
  • Be aware that government agencies and police don’t request payment via gift cards or cryptocurrency, and will not show up at someone’s residence to collect money.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud should contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police, the release said.

Investigators release video of Vancouver senior scam suspect
