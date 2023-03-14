Kitscoty RCMP lay charges in sexual assault of youth; believe there may be other victims

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to the sexual assault of a youth in the Alberta village of Kitscoty “sometime in the preceding weeks.”

It was reported to RCMP on Feb. 27.

Gage Wolfe has since been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Wolfe had a hearing and was released under conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

“These charges are very serious in nature and Kitscoty RCMP ensured that a thorough investigation was completed,” RCMP Sgt. Corey Buckingham said.

Kitscoty RCMP believe that there may be more victims.

“We want to help any other potential victims, and strongly encourage them to come forward so we can properly investigate, but also guide them to any resources they may require,” Buckingham said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kitscoty RCMP at 780-846-2870. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.

Kitscoty is approximately 225 kilometres east of Edmonton.

If you have experienced any form of sexual violence and need crisis support or if you need help finding sexual assault support services in Alberta, you can use Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence:

Toll free: 1-866-403-8000 (9 am to 9 pm daily, 170+ languages)

Text: 1-866-403-8000

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.