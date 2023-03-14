Menu

Crime

Kitscoty RCMP lay charges in sexual assault of youth; believe there may be other victims

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 14, 2023 11:05 am
Kitscoty RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with sexual assault of a youth.
Kitscoty RCMP have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with sexual assault of a youth. Global News file
An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to the sexual assault of a youth in the Alberta village of Kitscoty “sometime in the preceding weeks.”

It was reported to RCMP on Feb. 27.

Gage Wolfe has since been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Wolfe had a hearing and was released under conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

Read more: Police seeking to identify male youth in connection with sexual assault in Toronto

“These charges are very serious in nature and Kitscoty RCMP ensured that a thorough investigation was completed,” RCMP Sgt. Corey Buckingham said.

Kitscoty RCMP believe that there may be more victims.

“We want to help any other potential victims, and strongly encourage them to come forward so we can properly investigate, but also guide them to any resources they may require,” Buckingham said.

Read more: N.S. RCMP investigating after youth sexually assaulted in Lawrencetown area

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kitscoty RCMP at 780-846-2870. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app.

Trending Now

Kitscoty is approximately 225 kilometres east of Edmonton.

If you have experienced any form of sexual violence and need crisis support or if you need help finding sexual assault support services in Alberta, you can use Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence:
Toll free: 1-866-403-8000 (9 am to 9 pm daily, 170+ languages)
Text: 1-866-403-8000

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

