Crime

Police seeking to identify male youth in connection with sexual assault in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 11:31 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male youth wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on June 4, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent area.

Police said a male youth had followed a female victim off of the elevator in a building and had allegedly brandished a knife towards her and attempted to force her into a stairwell.

Officer said that victim was able to escape by “quickly entering her apartment and locking the door.”

Read more: Police identify 54-year-old man shot dead in Toronto

According to police, the youth then entered a laundry room in the building, where a second victim was.

Police said the woman was approached by the male youth and was sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

Officers said the youth then fled the building.

Police are now searching for a male suspect in his early teens with a heavy build, standing five-feet-five-inches tall.

Police said offices are concerned there may be more victims in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

